The Analyst in the Loop: How AI Is Expanding Manager Research

AI is transforming the economics of investment research. Questions that once required days of bespoke analysis can now be explored far more quickly, helping analysts investigate more ideas, uncover hidden patterns, and bring stronger evidence to their judgments. But technology alone is not the advantage. At Morningstar, AI works alongside analysts, not in place of them.

Discover how Morningstar combines proprietary data, purpose-built analytical frameworks, and human expertise to scale inquiry without automating conviction. Through examples from our Trade Analytics framework, learn how AI helps researchers uncover behavioral insights, identify changing investment patterns, and ask more targeted questions of managers.

Download the full report to discover more.