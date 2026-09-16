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What's driving the next phase of Artificial Intelligence?

A comprehensive guide for investment teams on effectively using AI with the help of Morningstar Direct.

AI is rapidly transforming how investment teams operate. But knowing it's happening isn't the same as knowing what to do about it. The winners will be the teams who understand exactly which workflows AI is reshaping, where it can create real value and how to navigate the barriers that slow adoption down.

Our latest guide unpacks the AI landscape shaping asset and wealth management today and shows how Morningstar Direct helps your team turn that understanding into action.

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