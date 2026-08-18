Australasian Sustainable Fund Flows: Q2 2026
Active funds shed assets while passive strategies keep gaining ground.
Australasian sustainable funds slipped back into net outflows of almost AUD 165 million in the first two months of Q2 2026, even as total sustainable assets grew to nearly AUD 56 billion. This report unpacks the divergence between active and passive flows, breaks down performance by asset class and profiles the fund houses and strategies driving activity across Australia and New Zealand. Download the full report for the complete data set and analysis.
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