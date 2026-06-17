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Matthew Wilkinson, Associate Portfolio Manager

A professional portrait of Matthew Wilkinson

Matthew joined Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited as Senior Manager Research Analyst in August 2015. He has conducted research across all asset classes, was a key public speaker on manager research topics and was the head of global equity research before joining the Manager Selection Services team. In that role Matthew provided consulting services to clients in areas of investment committee participation, APL design and maintenance, model portfolio design and portfolio management across managed accounts.

Matthew subsequently moved to the Associate Portfolio Manager role at Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited in April 2022. In this role, he constructs multi-asset portfolios, provides investment consulting, conducts asset class research, and undertakes manager research.

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