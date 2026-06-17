Joel Grosvenor, Portfolio Manager
Joel joined Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited in March 2025 as Portfolio Manager and is responsible for the management of Morningstar’s Multi-Asset portfolios. His responsibilities include portfolio management, investment strategy research and portfolio construction. He was previously at Morningstar between September 2014 and June 2018 as a Senior Investment Analyst.
Joel has over 15 years’ experience in financial services, working across asset owners, financial planning firms, consultants and investment managers. Prior to joining Morningstar, Joel was Portfolio Strategist at Mercer where he specialised in portfolio construction and investment strategy research. Joel also spent four years at BT Financial Group, where he was a Portfolio Manager responsible for the management of BT’s Separately Managed Account portfolios