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Dennis Li, Associate Portfolio Manager


A professional portrait of Dennis Li

Dennis joined Morningstar Australasia Pty Limited as Associate Data Research Analyst in June 2016 and was promoted to Data Research Analyst in October 2017. He subsequently moved to the Associate Investment Analyst role at Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited in August 2018. He was promoted to Investment Analyst in May 2020. In this role, he works closely with the multi-asset portfolio managers primarily in assisting with managing cash flows and asset class research. Dennis has over 3 year’s industry experience.

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