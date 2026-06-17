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Bryce Anderson, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies

A professional portrait of Bryce Anderson

Bryce joined Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited in July 2015 as Portfolio Manager and is responsible for the management of Morningstar’s Multi-Asset portfolios. His responsibilities include capital markets research, investment strategy, portfolio construction and management to achieve competitive investment returns and better portfolio outcomes for clients. Bryce is the Chair of the Australian Investment Committee and Global Equity Committee.

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