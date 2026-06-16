Bianca Rose, Senior Portfolio Manager
Bianca joined Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited in February 2006 and has over 23 years’ experience in the financial services industry. Bianca is co-Portfolio Manager of the Multi-Asset Real Return Funds and Separately Managed Account portfolios and is responsible for managing the multi-manager Australian and International Equities portfolios, and Morningstar’s Global Listed Infrastructure portfolio. Her responsibilities include portfolio management, portfolio construction, investment selection and research. Bianca is a member of the Australia Investment Committee.