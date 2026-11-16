Superannuation 360 Quarterly
Q2 2026
Superannuation peer group returns were broadly flat in the September quarter, with higher-growth options holding up better than their more defensive counterparts. The quarter marked a sharp moderation from the strong June-quarter rebound, when returns ranged from 1.92% for Conservative to 7.61% for Aggressive. The pattern reflected the difficult environment for defensive assets alongside comparatively resilient equity markets, which favored portfolios with greater exposure to growth assets.
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