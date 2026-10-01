2026 State of the Australian Investor
The State of the Australian Investor report looks inside portfolios and their behaviours.
What are Australian investors really thinking, feeling and doing with their money?
The 2026 State of the Australian Investor report explores how investors have navigated the past year- from changing market conditions and economic uncertainty to the growing popularity of ETFs and international investing. Take a peek inside Australian investors’ portfolios to see what they hold, trade and how often.
Drawing on Morningstar’s audience data, investor surveys and Sharesight’s real-world trading and portfolio data, the report looks beyond headlines to uncover what Australian investors are actually doing.
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