What are Australian investors really thinking, feeling and doing with their money?

The 2026 State of the Australian Investor report explores how investors have navigated the past year- from changing market conditions and economic uncertainty to the growing popularity of ETFs and international investing. Take a peek inside Australian investors’ portfolios to see what they hold, trade and how often.

Drawing on Morningstar’s audience data, investor surveys and Sharesight’s real-world trading and portfolio data, the report looks beyond headlines to uncover what Australian investors are actually doing.