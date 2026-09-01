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Best of Breed: Fixed Income

Morningstar Manager Research's top-conviction ideas across Australian Fixed Income

Identifying standout fixed-income strategies among a crowded field of options is no small task. This semiannual report from Morningstar Manager Research showcases six actively managed strategies handpicked from a competitive cohort of similarly rated peers, spanning core bonds, global bonds, diversified credit and flexible income approaches. Each pick clears a high bar on People and Process, backed by the same research driving our Medalist Ratings.

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