Best of Breed: Fixed Income
Morningstar Manager Research's top-conviction ideas across Australian Fixed Income
Identifying standout fixed-income strategies among a crowded field of options is no small task. This semiannual report from Morningstar Manager Research showcases six actively managed strategies handpicked from a competitive cohort of similarly rated peers, spanning core bonds, global bonds, diversified credit and flexible income approaches. Each pick clears a high bar on People and Process, backed by the same research driving our Medalist Ratings.
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