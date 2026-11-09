Australia ETF Flows - Q3 2026 Review
ETF market momentum strengthens in record quarter
Australian exchange-traded funds recorded AUD 17.9 billion in net inflows during the third quarter of 2026, surpassing the previous quarterly high of AUD 14.6 billion set in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Whether you are tracking the momentum of large-cap equities or exploring opportunities in diversified credit, this report provides the critical data you need to understand the shifting landscape of the Australian market.
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