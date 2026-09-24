Australia Active/Passive Barometer
Skill, survival, and structure: a case for selectivity in active management
Morningstar's Australia Active/Passive Barometer benchmarks the performance of active funds against passive peers across more than 800 open-end strategies in nine Morningstar Categories, covering Australian and global equities, emerging markets, Australian and global bonds, and Australian and global real estate. Drawing on trailing 3-, 5- and 10-year returns to June 2026, the report examines where active management continues to earn its fees and where passive strategies have gained the upper hand.
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