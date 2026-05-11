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Morningstar Investment Conference SA 2026 Cape Town
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Morningstar Investment Conference SA 2026 Cape Town
Register now
Overview
Agenda
Travel
Sponsorship
FAQ
Questions about MICSA Cape Town? We’ve got answers!
General conference info
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CPD certificates
How many points can I earn at MICSA?
I attended the 2026 MICSA; when can I expect my CPD certificate to be issued?
What do I have to do to earn CPD for a session?