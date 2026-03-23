Disclaimer

Morningstar Investment Management group which comprises Morningstar Inc.’s registered entities worldwide, including South Africa. Morningstar Investment Management South Africa (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider (FSP 45679) regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the entity provides advisory/discretionary management services to its clients.

Morningstar Investment Management South Africa (Pty) Ltd has taken care to ensure that the content on this website is true and accurate, and accordingly can’t be held responsible or any inaccuracies in the information herein. The information presented herein will be deemed to be superseded by any subsequent versions made available on this website.

The content on this website does not constitute investment, legal, tax or other advice and is supplied for information purposes only. Morningstar Investment Management South Africa (Pty) Ltd cannot guarantee positive results from our investment decisions, and we cannot guarantee that our portfolios will meet your objectives or that losses will be avoided in any of the portfolios. We recommend seeking financial advice before making any investment decision.

Collective investment schemes are generally medium to long-term investments. Past performance is not a guide to future returns. The value of investments may go down as well as up. Collective investment schemes are traded at ruling prices and can engage in borrowing and scrip lending.

The services detailed via the Menu dropdown are not offered by Morningstar Investment Management South Africa (Pty) Ltd. The services detailed in the Menu dropdown are offered by other entities within the Morningstar group that are not authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.