Research-driven, innovative and independent investment services.
Morningstar Investment Management unites the strengths of Morningstar, Inc. with more than three decades of investment experience to help advisers empower investors to meet their financial goals.
Morningstar, Inc. has served South Africa through its Cape Town office since 2009 and is known industry wide as a trusted source of independent investment information.
Morningstar Research and data was the first offering made available to the local market in 2009 and in 2015 the business launched Morningstar Investment Management South Africa.
Morningstar Investment Management South Africa (Pty) Ltd. is part of the Morningstar Investment Management group, which offers investment management and advisory services around the world.
As an entity licensed with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Morningstar Investment Management South Africa has established an investment practice in South Africa to provide research-driven, innovative and independent investment services to the local market.
Morningstar Investment Management unites the strengths of Morningstar, Inc. with more than three decades of investment experience to help advisers empower investors to meet their financial goals. Through its global presence, Morningstar Investment Management brings together a rich heritage of local investment-management expertise and experience to craft solutions that cater to the unique requirements of each market.
The investment professionals in South Africa use their knowledge of local markets to help design and manage investment solutions. Additionally, their work draws on the research, data and analysis from Morningstar, Inc.
In addition to Morningstar Managed Portfolios, other services we provide include Customised Model Portfolios and institutional asset management.
Investment Management Services and Adviser Software
We provide investment management services, investment analysis platforms, and portfolio management software tools to advisors and financial institutions.
Our Core Capabilities
The reality is that it takes time to build portfolios to meet the different goals, financial circumstances and risk tolerances of every investor. Increasingly, financial advisers are deciding to partner with providers of discretionary investment management like Morningstar to outsource their investment capability. This not only enables financial advisers to create a better distinction between financial planning and managing assets, but it also frees up their time to make sure investor’s financial affairs are in order and provide holistic financial advice.
Morningstar’s Managed Portfolios are designed to provide advisers and their investors with a range of diversified portfolios, that are actively managed and offer different risk-profiled portfolios suited to the different life stages of investors.
Morningstar Investment Management takes care of the asset allocation, manager selection and portfolio construction, to enable financial advisers to free up their time to serve investors.
Our Offering
Our portfolios are designed to provide the foundation of your clients’ investing experience by using active management where it may add the most value. Our local and global team of portfolio managers and researchers work together to holistically build asset allocation solutions suited to each strategy we offer.
Each portfolio is designed to use active management where it may add the most value, taking into account an established risk level while minimising its expenses. Our fees are kept at a minimum to maximise portfolio efficiency.
Morningstar Managed Portfolios
Morningstar Managed Portfolios offer a risk profiled range of local and offshore portfolios designed to help investors meet their investment goals.
Our solutions facilitate the active management of your clients’ portfolios. This follows a strict process whereby investments are managed by an Investment Committee of specialists with proven track records. These house view portfolios are available on a wide range of platforms.
Using Morningstar Managed Portfolios you can deliver professional portfolio management to investors that helps them stay on track to meet their goals.
Our Mission
Our mission is to empower investor success. Everything we do at Morningstar is in the service of the investor. The investing ecosystem is complex, and navigating it with confidence requires a trusted, independent voice. We deliver our perspective to institutions, advisors, and individuals with a single-minded purpose: to empower every investor with conviction that he or she can make better-informed decisions and realize success on his or her own terms.
Contact Us
A Dedicated Support Team
Our team in South Africa provides the support advisers and asset managers need to focus on clients, including a dedicated service team for questions, quarterly updated performance information, and client-ready communications.
Morningstar Investment Management South Africa (Pty) Ltd
5th Floor, 20 Vineyard Road
Claremont, Cape Town, 7708
SAManagedPortfolios@morningstar.com
Business Hours:
Monday – Friday, 09h00 – 17h00