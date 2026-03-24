Morningstar, Inc. has served South Africa through its Cape Town office since 2009 and is known industry wide as a trusted source of independent investment information.

Morningstar Research and data was the first offering made available to the local market in 2009 and in 2015 the business launched Morningstar Investment Management South Africa.

Morningstar Investment Management South Africa (Pty) Ltd. is part of the Morningstar Investment Management group, which offers investment management and advisory services around the world.

As an entity licensed with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Morningstar Investment Management South Africa has established an investment practice in South Africa to provide research-driven, innovative and independent investment services to the local market.

Morningstar Investment Management unites the strengths of Morningstar, Inc. with more than three decades of investment experience to help advisers empower investors to meet their financial goals. Through its global presence, Morningstar Investment Management brings together a rich heritage of local investment-management expertise and experience to craft solutions that cater to the unique requirements of each market.

The investment professionals in South Africa use their knowledge of local markets to help design and manage investment solutions. Additionally, their work draws on the research, data and analysis from Morningstar, Inc.

In addition to Morningstar Managed Portfolios, other services we provide include Customised Model Portfolios and institutional asset management.