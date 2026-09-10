John Campbell
Chief Executive Officer, Chartered Wealth
Every investor evolves. Markets change, life stages progress, and guidance can’t afford to stand still. The Morningstar Investment Conference provides advisers and financial experts with cutting-edge research, expert insights, and thorough analysis. Stay tuned for registration details for this year's event, aimed to help you to develop your practice for tomorrow’s evolving investor.
30 September 2027
Cape Town International Convention Centre
Tal Nieburg, Managing Director Morningstar South Africa, takes to the stage at MICSA 2025.
Sponsors help us bring the Morningstar Investment Conference to the next level, with their support fostering the connection that attendees demand. You can join the ranks of sponsors to leave a lasting impact in 2027. Packages available soon.