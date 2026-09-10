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Welcome to the Morningstar Investment Conference SA 2027

Every investor evolves. Markets change, life stages progress, and guidance can’t afford to stand still. The Morningstar Investment Conference provides advisers and financial experts with cutting-edge research, expert insights, and thorough analysis. Stay tuned for registration details for this year's event, aimed to help you to develop your practice for tomorrow’s evolving investor.

 

 

 

 

30 September 2027

Cape Town International Convention Centre

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Countdown to Registration Open for MICSA Cape Town 2027
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Captivating keynote speakers

Check out the speakers from the 2026 edition.

Learn

Tal Nieburg, Managing Director Morningstar South Africa, takes to the stage at MICSA 2025.

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Thank you to our 2026 sponsors

Sponsors help us bring the Morningstar Investment Conference to the next level, with their support fostering the connection that attendees demand. You can join the ranks of sponsors to leave a lasting impact in 2027. Packages available soon.

Become a sponsor for 2027