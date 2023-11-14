Morningstar Licensed Data

Research and planning
Discover hidden value with data and research to set clients up for success with meaningful insights.
It all starts with data. Morningstar was founded on the idea that quality investment data should be available to everyone. Our licensed data gives clients independent, comprehensive, and timely data and research they can use to empower investor success.
Morningstar’s quest for quality never stops. Whether it’s timeliness, completeness, accuracy, or consistency, we use independent measures to ensure we’re providing the best possible data to every single user.
Discover data solutions for retail and institutional audiences. Our coverage spans over 1.4 million managed investments, equities, bonds, indexes, alternatives, and more.
Get data delivered on schedule and ready to go. Clients can choose how they want to receive data with our tools, feeds, and APIs.
Choose from formats like CSV, XLSX, JSON, TXT, the morningstar_data Python package, and the cloud.
Power your AI applications with our industry-leading data that’s comprehensive, consistent, and complete. Personalise insights, enhance your decisions, and keep pace with the industry.
Data quality is at the forefront of everything, from collection, to processing, to delivery, and we’re committed to getting the data right.
We’re expanding our data coverage to provide a more holistic view, both by enriching our current data and adding new data to the mix.
Stay up to date on global events and stay on top of regulations covering climate reporting, suitability decisions, and more.
Looking for a cloud solution? Discover investment data at your fingertips—seamlessly integrated into Snowflake so you can focus on insights, not infrastructure.