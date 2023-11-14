Morningstar Licensed Data

It all starts with data. Morningstar was founded on the idea that quality investment data should be available to everyone. Our licensed data gives clients independent, comprehensive, and timely data and research they can use to empower investor success.

Diagram showing the main benefits of Morningstar licensed data: completeness, timeliness, consistency, and accuracy.

From data feeds to comprehensive platforms, Morningstar Data helps asset and wealth managers build their assets.

Trusted quality

Morningstar’s quest for quality never stops. Whether it’s timeliness, completeness, accuracy, or consistency, we use independent measures to ensure we’re providing the best possible data to every single user. 

Broad, deep coverage

Discover data solutions for retail and institutional audiences. Our coverage spans over 1.4 million managed investments, equities, bonds, indexes, alternatives, and more. 

Easy data discovery, delivery, and feed management

Get data delivered on schedule and ready to go. Clients can choose how they want to receive data with our tools, feeds, and APIs. 

Choose from formats like CSV, XLSX, JSON, TXT, the morningstar_data Python package, and the cloud. 

Data that’s ready for the future of AI

Power your AI applications with our industry-leading data that’s comprehensive, consistent, and complete. Personalise insights, enhance your decisions, and keep pace with the industry.

Morningstar AI Solutions
An illustration showing the hallmarks of Morningstar licensed data, including completeness, timeliness, and consistency.
Covered asset classes and investment vehicles, including alternatives, entities, ETFs, Morningstar indexes, and managed investments.
An illustration showing how to create a data feed and the feed manager view associated with Morningstar Licensed Data.
One of Morningstar’s AI investment tools, Direct AI Insights, analyzing a group of investment portfolios.

Morningstar Data use cases

Research and planning

Discover hidden value with data and research to set clients up for success with meaningful insights.

Product and portfolio construction

Create products and portfolios that are built for today, tomorrow, and the future.

Investment portfolio management

Gain insight with the ability to analyze how products compare with competitors and identify opportunities that might help improve your offering.

Communication

Showcase strengths with metrics, visuals, and ratings that resonate with investors.

Morningstar Data features

An illustration highlighting the characteristics that ensure Morningstar data quality, including dedicated support, quality management, and independent measurement process.

Data quality

Data quality is at the forefront of everything, from collection, to processing, to delivery, and we’re committed to getting the data right.

An illustration showing the variety of assets Morningstar covers, including indexes and entities.

Data coverage

We’re expanding our data coverage to provide a more holistic view, both by enriching our current data and adding new data to the mix.

An illustration demonstrating the global reach and regional expertise of Morningstar data analysts.

Global expertise

Stay up to date on global events and stay on top of regulations covering climate reporting, suitability decisions, and more.

Illustration of Morningstar investment datasets in Snowflake Marketplace, including financials, market capitalization and enterprise value, and residual risk and return sensitivity.

Access in your cloud environment

Looking for a cloud solution? Discover investment data at your fingertips—seamlessly integrated into Snowflake so you can focus on insights, not infrastructure.

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