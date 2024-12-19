One source of truth. Infinite possibilities for investments.

The Morningstar Direct Platform connects our core investment applications to unified data, analytics, and research.

Teams can smoothly share insights between asset managers, wealth managers, and advisors to make decisions with the same trusted data.

The Morningstar Direct Platform sits at the intersection of investment product creation, distribution, and proposals.

Investment insights where, when, and how you need them

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Consistent Data Everywhere

No more data silos. Our applications now draw from a unified data source. That means everyone can work from the same information, backed by the same methodology and upkeep.

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Smooth Collaboration Across Teams

Teams risk missing insights and losing time if they use disjointed tools. The Direct Platform lets you integrate product creation, distribution, and proposals into one process that eliminates busywork.

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AI-Enhanced Productivity

Meet your new personal assistant. Artificial intelligence makes it easy to find information without straining your systems. Screen for investments and master new features faster than ever.

Create your solution

Tell us more about your business needs, and we’ll curate a bundle of applications to help you get the most out of the Morningstar Direct Platform.

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Stack building blocks for your business needs

Investment Research

Portfolio managers can spot trends, find opportunities, and make decisions based on independent data.

Morningstar Direct

Our flagship product, an investment analysis powerhouse that combines data, research, ratings, and portfolio construction tools to empower investor success.

Licensed Data

Coverage of registered and unregistered managed investments from around the world, global company and share class data, and exclusive analytics.

Compliance and Business Intelligence

Review advisor recommendations and update product shelves based on the most-proposed investments.

Morningstar Direct

Our flagship product, an investment analysis powerhouse that combines data, research, ratings, and portfolio construction tools to empower investor success.

Marketing and Sales

Monitor the competition and get the word out on valuable models and products.

Direct Reporting and Distribution Solutions

Applications for creating and distributing clear, custom-branded reports, product comparisons, and presentations.

Direct Web Services

A collection of portfolio analytics and investment research APIs that can power world-class online experiences that drive meaningful engagement.

Morningstar Essentials

A licensing package of Morningstar ratings and intellectual property built for asset managers’ marketing, sales distribution, and product teams.

Morningstar Direct

Our flagship product, an investment analysis powerhouse that combines data, research, ratings, and portfolio construction tools to empower investor success.

Let’s build something together

Talk to sales about your solution