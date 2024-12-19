Consistent Data Everywhere
No more data silos. Our applications now draw from a unified data source. That means everyone can work from the same information, backed by the same methodology and upkeep.
The Morningstar Direct Platform connects our core investment applications to unified data, analytics, and research.
Teams can smoothly share insights between asset managers, wealth managers, and advisors to make decisions with the same trusted data.
No more data silos. Our applications now draw from a unified data source. That means everyone can work from the same information, backed by the same methodology and upkeep.
Teams risk missing insights and losing time if they use disjointed tools. The Direct Platform lets you integrate product creation, distribution, and proposals into one process that eliminates busywork.
Meet your new personal assistant. Artificial intelligence makes it easy to find information without straining your systems. Screen for investments and master new features faster than ever.
Tell us more about your business needs, and we’ll curate a bundle of applications to help you get the most out of the Morningstar Direct Platform.
Portfolio managers can spot trends, find opportunities, and make decisions based on independent data.
Our flagship product, an investment analysis powerhouse that combines data, research, ratings, and portfolio construction tools to empower investor success.
Coverage of registered and unregistered managed investments from around the world, global company and share class data, and exclusive analytics.
Review advisor recommendations and update product shelves based on the most-proposed investments.
Our flagship product, an investment analysis powerhouse that combines data, research, ratings, and portfolio construction tools to empower investor success.
Monitor the competition and get the word out on valuable models and products.
Applications for creating and distributing clear, custom-branded reports, product comparisons, and presentations.
A collection of portfolio analytics and investment research APIs that can power world-class online experiences that drive meaningful engagement.
A licensing package of Morningstar ratings and intellectual property built for asset managers’ marketing, sales distribution, and product teams.
Our flagship product, an investment analysis powerhouse that combines data, research, ratings, and portfolio construction tools to empower investor success.