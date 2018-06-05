2018 Morningstar Investment Conference

From June 11-13, the Morningstar Investment Conference will bring together the most innovative minds in investing.
From continued questions about stock valuations to the path of interest rates to the future of advice, there will be no shortage of big issues to tackle this year.
Attendees will hear keynote presentations from Jeremy Grantham, Melody Hobson, Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman, Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor, Kevin Kelly from Wired, and Schwab's Walter Bettinger.
Morningstar analysts will lead discussions with notable investors and speakers including Oakmark's David Herro, Diana Strandberg from Dodge & Cox, and Fidelity's Steve Wymer.
