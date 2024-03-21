Regulation and CFR Compliance Tools

Meet the standards of Canada’s Client Focused Reforms, accessibility laws (AODA), and bilingual requirements (Bill 96). Advisors can screen investments and underlying holdings using Morningstar risk methodology or the firm’s risk, performance, and fee criteria.

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Illustrations to show some of the compliance tools in Direct Advisory Suite.

Due Diligence Module

Ensure advisors compare their recommendations to reasonably available or a reasonable range of alternatives from your firm’s product shelf.

Notes can be added directly into the workflow for any funds that don’t meet suggested investment criteria, providing complete documentation on a final recommendation. 

An illustration of the Due Diligence Screener, comparing five funds side by side. The tool shows differences in risk, return, and fees across options.

Enterprise Analytics Dashboard

Monitor how proposals stack up against the Client Focused Reforms.

The Compliance Dashboard flags client-facing reports for review if they fail to meet your key proposal criteria, helping your team achieve targeted regulatory oversight. Customize the parameters to ensure alignment with the nuances of your compliance programs.  

"Enterprise Snapshot" dashboard with various metrics at the top, including "Advisors," "Households," "Clients," "Clients with Risk Profile," and "Accounts & Portfolios." Below these metrics, there's a "Compliance" section with a "Client Focused Reforms (KYP)" card indicating "34 client reports" and a note that "0.8% of 3,500 client-facing reports generated in last 30 days need attention." There's also a "Custom visual filter" box with a "Create +" button. The main part of the dashboard shows a table of "Client Report Name," "Report Type," "Risk Alignment," and "Value." A pop-up filter box is overlaid on the right side, showing "Period: Last 30 days," "Report Type: Investment Proposal," "Risk Alignment: Outside Risk Comfort Range," and "Portfolio Risk Score: Above Client's Risk Comfort Range," along with an "Add or Modify Filters" option.

Scenario Builder

Evaluate investment choices when testing portfolios on past performance or hypothetical scenarios.

An interactive, hypothetical-scenario tool with flexible parameters for compliance teams to set firm-specific compliance programs.  Equip advisors with the tools they need to personalize their recommendations.  

An illustration of the Scenario Builder, with options to generate charts showing hypotheticals, interactive analysis, or actual performance.

Morningstar Risk Ecosystem

Meet the higher standard of client care associated with Canada’s Client Focused Reforms.

Meet the know-your-product and know-your-client regulatory requirements in a single workflow. Match your client’s risk profile and financial goals to your investment recommendations to demonstrate “best interest” advice for each unique investor.

A financial dashboard showing a "Plan Summary" comparing a "Current Portfolio" with a "Proposed Portfolio," including risk scores, asset allocations, and deviations from target percentages, with visual gauges and bar charts.

Related Features

Learn about other features of Direct Advisory Suite.

Risk Profiling and Risk Scoring Tools

Match a client risk profile with recommendations to show each investor's suitability for different investments.

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