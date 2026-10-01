India Active/Passive Barometer Report 2026
Morningstar research measures the performance of onshore India-domiciled active funds against their passive peers.
Our findings show that active management outcomes are not uniform: success rates vary meaningfully by category and time horizon.
The India Active/Passive Barometer report spans 471 unique onshore India-domiciled funds that were alive at the start of the trailing one-, three-, five-, and 10-year periods ended 30 June 2026, largely across diversified equity, banking and financial-services, and government bond categories.