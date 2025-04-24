Japan Active/Passive Barometer Report 2026

The Morningstar Active/Passive Barometer Japan 2026 measures 1,846 active and passive open-end funds and ETFs against actual, net-of-fee passive composites, not costless indexes, across trailing one-, three-, five-, and ten-year periods to June 2026. The results show exactly where active management has earned its cost and where it has not.

Download the report to strengthen your active vs. passive investing strategies.