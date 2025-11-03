Debunking Myths in Private Credit

Private credit funds have gained significant traction, often backed by persuasive marketing that highlights high returns and low volatility. But do these claims hold up under scrutiny?



This report cuts through the noise, offering a critical analysis of the narratives frequently promoted by fund managers. Gain the confidence to navigate the private credit market by understanding both its potential and its pitfalls. By looking at the true drivers of risk and return, investors can better understand where private credit fits within a diversified portfolio.

Download the report to gain a critical perspective on private credit claims.