Best of Breed: H2 2026

Actively managed strategies continue to offer investors more portfolio options, but the increasing amount of active funds has made it difficult for investors to choose which strategies hold long-term promise. To cut through the noise, Morningstar researchers have compiled a list of active strategies within the Morningstar fund universe they consider most compelling for Asian investors.

The strategies best positioned to deliver are those backed by experienced teams, proven processes, and the ability to adapt while remaining true to their philosophy.

This report highlights the managers we believe are most capable of doing so. Each mentioned strategy includes its reason for inclusion, analysis of its people, process, and portfolio pillars, and its Morningstar Medalist Rating and Morningstar Rating. Each edition’s strategy is drawn from foundational or trending asset classes and is qualitatively covered by Morningstar’s Manager Research team, blending short- and long-term investment analysis.

Access the report to learn which funds within the fixed income universe you should evaluate for your own investment portfolio.