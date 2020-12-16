Skip to Content
Jean Chatzky: 'Financial Stress Is a Big Topic in Need of More Oxygen'

The financial expert and author discusses how the pandemic can improve financial habits, what works in financial education, and the link between financial stress and well-being.

Our guest on the podcast today is personal finance expert, Jean Chatzky. She is the CEO of HerMoney.com and host of the podcast "HerMoney with Jean Chatzky." Jean has served as the financial editor of NBC's TODAY show for the past 25 years and she is also the financial ambassador for AARP. She has written several best-selling personal finance books. Her latest is Women with Money: The Judgment-Free Guide to Creating the Joyful, Less Stressed, Purposeful (and, Yes, Rich) Life You Deserve. She holds a BA in English from the University of Pennsylvania.

Background

Bio

Books

HerMoney

HerMoney Podcasts

The Pandemic and Personal Finances

Should You Save More Right Now (in the Pandemic) or Pay Down Debt?” by Jean Chatzky, savvymoney.com, Dec. 8, 2020.

Four Secrets to Mastering Your Money (Even in a Pandemic),” by Jean Chatzky, hermoney.com, Nov. 6, 2020.

The Hidden Costs of Unpaid Caregiving,” by Sarah Gammage, Naziha Sultana, and Manon Mouran, imf.org, March 2019.

7 Personal Finance Concerns in These Uncertain Times--and a Plan of Action for Each,” by Jennifer Folsom, nbcnews.com, March 16, 2020.

Jean Chatzky on the Financial Challenges of Being a Caregiver,” AARP.org, March 11, 2020.

Financial Education and College Funding

Financial Literacy Effectiveness & Providing Just-In-Time Training By Financial Advisors,” by Michael Kitces, kitces.com, Sept. 21, 2016.

NextGenVest

Frank

Mark Kantrowitz

Jason Zweig

Do Schools Get an F in Financial Education?” by Jean Chatzky, jeanchatzky.com.

This Week in Your Wallet: Funding a College Education,” by Jean Chatzky, jeanchatzky.com.

6 Ways to Talk to Your Kids About Money,” by Jean Chatzky, nbcnews.com, March 6, 2019.

Are You Teaching Your Kids the Wrong Money Lessons?” by Jean Chatzky, thebalance.com, Nov. 20, 2019.

Women & Money

The Real Challenge for Women Breaking the Glass Ceiling,” by Jean Chatzky, hermoney.com, Oct. 29, 2020.

Women Face Financial Challenges in Retirement That Men Just Don’t. Here’s How to Overcome Them,” by Jean Chatzky, hermoney.com, Nov. 11, 2019.

Jean Chatzky: Here’s How Women Can Take Charge of Their Money,” by Jessica Dickler, cnbc.com, March 31, 2019.

Financial Advice & Wellness

Alliance for Lifetime Income

Wealthramp

Jean Chatzky: The 4 Biggest Money Mistakes of My Life,” by Jean Chatzky, nbcnews.com, May 16, 2019.

Saving for a Goal,” by Jean Chatzky, savvymoney.com, May 20, 2019.

Alliance for Lifetime Income

Jean Chatzky on how to Make Your Money Last After Retirement,” by Jean Chatzky, today.com, Jan. 2, 2017.

This Week in Your Wallet: The Truth About Multitasking,” by Jean Chatzky, jeanchatzky.com.