MozCon 2024 Unveils Stellar Speaker Lineup to Dive Into the Future of Digital Marketing

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2023

Moz's annual conference will take place on June 3-4, 2024 at the Seattle Convention Center

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading SEO and marketing software company, has unveiled the official 2024 dates for their annual conference, as well as the first 15 sought-after speakers who will take the stage. MozCon 2024, the two-day, single-track event, will take place on Monday and Tuesday, June 3 and 4, 2024, and will include a total of 20 of the brightest minds in search who promise to deliver unparalleled insights into the ever-evolving world of digital marketing.

With the rapid advancement of AI-powered tools like ChatGPT, the resulting content explosion, and the impact of Google's SGE, the industry is gearing up for a transformative year. It's an exciting time for marketers and SEOs, and an opportunity to capitalize on these innovations, embrace the unknown, and learn new skills. This year's audience will hear from an incredible speaker roster, including Lily Ray (Amsive Digital), Dana DiTomaso (Kick Point Playbook), Crystal Carter (Wix), Andy Crestodina (Orbit Media), Wil Reynolds (Seer Interactive), Chima Mmeje (Moz), Ross Simmonds (Foundation Marketing), and more. The preliminary  can be found on the conference website.

"MozCon's energy and sense of community can be hard to capture with words. It's unparalleled. Our team continuously strives to elevate the experience and provide real value for our audience," said Joelle Irvine, Director of Brand Marketing at Moz. "We're delighted to welcome back some of our most beloved MozCon speakers while also creating space for fresh perspectives and voices. No matter the area of focus, attendees can expect to learn loads, have thought-provoking conversations, and return to work with actionable tactics to drive success for their company or clients."

Registration for MozCon 2024 is now open. There are only 150 Extremely Early Bird tickets available, so attendees are encouraged to secure their spots sooner rather than later. There will also be a Livestream broadcast pass option for those unable to join in person. For more information and to register, visit .

About Moz
Moz, a Ziff Davis company, is an authority in online search with powerful SEO, API, and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations, and competitive rank in search results. Moz's platforms are powered by world-class quality data, both robust and fresh enough to serve as the foundation upon which critical business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or agencies seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz has a solution. To learn more, visit moz.com.

