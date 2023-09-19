Introducing IPVanish VPN for Apple TV: Secure and Seamless Streaming with tvOS 17

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPVanish, the award-winning no-traffic-log VPN provider, is proud to announce the release of its new VPN app for Apple TV.

With the rollout of tvOS 17, which features inherent support for VPN apps, IPVanish is seamlessly expanding and incorporating its service into the Apple TV platform. Apple TV users can now enhance their privacy and access a global network of servers right from their living room.

Key features of IPVanish VPN for Apple TV include:

Enhanced Privacy and Access - Users can customize their TV experience while safeguarding their activities from prying eyes and potential threats.

Simple Location Selection - The IPVanish Apple TV app lets users choose their preferred VPN server location quickly and easily. Users can enjoy flexibility in region selection, whether by country or city, and save favorite locations for future connections.

Optimal Location Feature - A VPN server selection algorithm automatically detects the statistically best server to connect to based on speed, server load, and proximity. This feature helps ensure seamless streaming while eliminating buffering.

"Bringing IPVanish VPN to Apple TV is a milestone achievement for us. We understand the importance of privacy and unrestricted internet access in the digital age, and this release demonstrates our commitment to meeting these needs," said Subbu Sthanu, Chief Commercial Officer at IPVanish. "We are proud to be a pioneer in delivering a dedicated VPN for Apple TV and offer a tool that not only secures customer online activities but also enhances their experience."

IPVanish's foray into the Apple TV ecosystem is a testament to its dedication to offering advanced privacy solutions and enhancing the online experiences of its users. By extending its reliable VPN services to the tvOS platform, IPVanish is helping users safeguard their internet connections and access global content at buffer-free streaming speeds.

The IPVanish VPN app for Apple TV is now available for download.

About IPVanish

IPVanish is a globally recognized VPN service provider that focuses on delivering online security, privacy, and unrestricted access to digital content. With a commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions, IPVanish has established itself as a leading name in the VPN industry.

