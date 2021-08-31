Degree Deodorant Adds Five New College Athletes to #BreakingLimits Team

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Degree Deodorant has introduced five additional college athlete partners to its #BreakingLimits Team, made up of athletes from a variety of college sports who inspire people to break limits every day.

Degree announced the formation of the #BreakingLimits Team in July 2021, with 14 inaugural members celebrating the historic new policies allowing college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness. Each of the following new athletes has been individually selected for their personal story of overcoming adversity and how they inspire others to move beyond their limits with confidence. The #BreakingLimits program is part of Degree's larger $5 million commitment to inspire people to move beyond their limits – supporting those who face the biggest barriers to being active and providing them access to the tools, resources, and safe spaces needed to move more.

Degree's #BreakingLimits Team Members:

"When we created the #BreakingLimits Team, we set out to share the remarkable stories and voices of college athletes who have dedicated their lives to their sport. We were blown away by the number of untold stories that deserved to be heard. Because of this, we're excited to expand our roster to give even more athletes the platform to inspire others to keep moving beyond their limits," said Chiara Grillo, Senior Marketing Manager, Degree Deodorant.

To help identify these new team members, Degree directed interested athletes to apply on its Instagram last month and share how they've overcome personal and societal challenges to get to where they are today. Together, these new athlete partners will join the existing #BreakingLimits team comprised of other extraordinary college athletes and will take part in various programming, including local community projects, content partnerships, a mentorship program with Unilever and more over the next year.

"Unilever is a company that believes business can be a force for societal good and we're committed to continue taking a meaningful, long-term approach towards working with college athletes," said Rob Master, VP of Media and Digital Engagement at Unilever NA. "This is more than just one moment – we've been at the forefront of the NIL conversation in hopes of setting a positive precedent for working with college athletes and we look forward to continued partnerships with these individuals and others."

