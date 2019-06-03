MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Waver To Start June Amid Trade Fears, Falling Bond Yields

06/03/19 11:17 AM EDT

By Chris Matthews and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

U.S. manufacturers expand at the slowest pace since 2016

U.S. stocks whipsawed Monday between gains and losses, as tariff fears dragged a key bond yield benchmark to its lowest level in about 20 months, deepening a so-called yield-curve inversion that has accurately predicted economic recessions in the past.

The soft tone also accompanied weak readings on U.S. manufacturing activity.

How did major benchmarks fare?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76 points, or 0.3%, at 24,888, the S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2%, at 2,759, while the Nasdaq Composite Index slid 35 points, or 0.5% to 7,419.

At session lows, the Dow had fallen 0.5%, or 113.9 points, to 24,701.16 and the S&P had lost nearly 14 points, also 0.5%, to 2,738.13. The Nasdaq had given up 85 points, or 1.1%, to 7,368.28.

How did markets trade last week?

On Friday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2-year-treasury-yield-slumps-to-2-after-trump-wields-tariff-threat-against-mexico-2019-05-31), the Dow dropped 354.84 points, or 1.4%, to 24,815.04. The S&P 500 index fell 36.80 points, or 1.3%, to 2,752.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.57 points, or 1.5%, to 7,453.15.

The declines resulted in one of the worst Mays for stocks in years, with the Dow falling 6.7% while the large-cap index lost 6.6% and the Nasdaq declined 7.9%.

What is driving the market?

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield deepened its inversion against the 3-month Treasury bill , as worries about U.S.'s trade frictions with China and Mexico intensify, rippling throughout global markets.

The yield curve, which measures the difference between the yield on the longer duration Treasury and its shorter duration counterparts, tend to slope upward because investors usually demand higher yields for extending loans over a longer period. An inversion of the yield curve, particularly of the 10-year/3-month pair, has preceded the past seven recessions, while throwing out two false positives with an inversion in late 1966 and a very flat curve in late 1998, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland (https://www.clevelandfed.org/our-research/indicators-and-data/yield-curve-and-gdp-growth.aspx).

The moves come even as some signs of moderation of trade tensions have emerged, with officials from China and Mexico indicating that they are open to talks with the U.S. as tensions ramp up.

Chinese Vice Commerce Secretary Wang Shouwen said on Sunday that "we're willing to adopt a cooperative approach to find a solution," according to The Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-signals-it-is-willing-to-return-to-trade-talks-with-u-s-11559467875?mod=hp_lead_pos1). At the same, the Chinese government issued a white paper that reiterated the demands that additional tariffs on Chinese goods be lifted before new trade talks can begin, while placing the blame on the U.S. for the recent breakdown of negotiations.

Tariff worries among investors reached a fresh degree of consternation for fixed-income and stock-market investors after Trump said on Twitter that the U.S. would impose higher tariffs on Mexico beginning June 10 if the country doesn't stem the flow of migrants across the border.

More bellicose rhetoric on trade also has driven yields for European bonds, which move in the opposite direction of prices, substantially lower as investors flee to the perceived safety of government paper. German bonds, a closely watched bond proxy for Europe, has deepened its slide into negative territory, with the debt trading at negative 0.215%, according to FactSet data.

What are strategists saying?

"President Trump has touched down in the U.K., and given that he is at the center of the trade spat, dealers will be playing close attention to what he has to say. The U.S. president has taken a tough stance on China and Mexico recently, and it is possible he might weigh in on the Conservative Party leadership race, and that could trigger volatility in the pound," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets U.K., in a research note.

"As traders embark on a new trading month, the worries over the trade war are inflating," wrote Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, said in a Monday research note.

What's on the economic calendar?

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing PMI came in at 52.1% in May, versus a 52.8% reading in April (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-manufacturers-expand-in-may-at-slowest-pace-in-2-12-years-ism-finds-2019-06-03) and lower than the 52.6% expected by economists surveyed by MarketWatch.

Markit also released its purchasing manager's index for the month of May, reporting a 50.5 level, versus expectations of 50.6, cording to FactSet.

Construction spending was flat in April versus May (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-construction-spending-flat-in-april-little-sign-of-housing-rebound-2019-06-03), but remains 1.2% the year-ago level, the Commerce Department said. Economists polled by MarketWatch expected a 0.3% increase.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard will give a speech at 1:30 p.m. Bullard is a voting member of the Fed's interest-rate setting committee this year.

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) could be in focus, after a report in The Wall Street Journal (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/justice-department-prepares-antitrust-investigation-of-google-2019-06-01) Friday afternoon indicated that the Justice Department is preparing to investigate the company for possible violations of antitrust law. The stock fell 6.4% early Monday

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Facebook Inc. (FB) have been focus of antitrust discussions of late, and shares in these internet giants appear to be declining in sympathy with Google. Amazon stock fell 3.3%, while Facebook stock retreated 3.8%.

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC(JCI) rose 1.4% Monday to $39 after the electronics and HVAC company announced the preliminary results of an auction, where the company sold roughly one hundred million shares at $39.25.

El Paso Electric Co. (EE) announced Monday that it would be acquired (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/el-paso-electric-to-be-acquired-by-jpmorgan-infrastructure-fund-in-43-billion-all-cash-deal-2019-06-03) by JPMorgan's Infrastructure Investments Fund, in a deal worth $4.3 billion. Shares of the utility soared 14.5% Monday morning.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY) rallied more than 24% Monday morning, after Infineon Technologies AG (IFX.XE)announced that it would acquire the firm (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/infineon-to-buy-cypress-semi-in-101-billion-deal-2019-06-03) in a $10.1 billion deal.

How are other markets trading?

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asian-markets-mostly-lower-as-trade-tensions-show-no-sign-of-fading-2019-06-02), with the Shanghai Composite Index retreating 0.3%, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipping 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index virtually unchanged. In Europe, shares were trading broadly lower Monday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/europe-markets-drift-lower-as-trump-widens-trade-war-2019-06-03), as evidenced by the Stoxx Europe 600 .

In commodities markets, the price of oil was on the rise (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil-prices-bounce-clawing-back-some-of-fridays-withering-drop-2019-06-03), along with gold (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-jumps-to-more-than-3-month-peak-as-stocks-extend-losses-2019-06-03) futures. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, edged lower against its peers.

