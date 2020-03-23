U.S. Stocks Drop Despite Fed's Latest Stimulus Move

By Anna Isaac and Joanne Chiu

U.S. stocks tumbled after a rocky overnight session for markets as the Federal Reserve unveiled additional support for the financial system.

The rapid spread of coronavirus cases and Washington's delay over an economic rescue package have rattled markets, sending U.S. stocks, global stocks and oil prices lower. Stock futures hit the maximum 5% loss allowed in a single session.

Futures later briefly turned positive after the Fed said it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities. Still, the gains were short-lived and major indexes declined in morning trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points, or 1.5%. The S&P 500 lost 1.7%. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4%.

The declines come after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes registered their worst weeks since October 2008.

Traders and investors were bracing for another turbulent day in markets as they tracked lawmakers' negotiations. Senate Democrats blocked a $1.3 trillion rescue package after a dispute with Republicans over corporate bailout provisions and aid to dislocated workers. Lawmakers and administration officials still hoped to reach an agreement to allow both chambers of Congress to approve it. The Senate convenes noon on Monday.

"The political dysfunction adds to uncertainty," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group.

Still, investors said that they found the Fed's additional support reassuring.

"Access to credit and liquidity, the passing of the U.S. fiscal package, and the slowdown in the spread of the disease are the three things we need to see for a recovery. This is one of the three from the Fed, but it's a big one," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

European markets were lower, but recovered from steeper losses. The Stoxx Europe 600 pan-continental index fell 3.1%, and the German Dax dropped 1.7%. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is self-isolating after coming into contact with an infected doctor. The government is set to adopt fiscal measures worth EUR500 billion ($535 billion) to help cushion Europe's economic powerhouse from the impact of the pandemic.

While stocks fluctuated, investors sought shelter in traditional safe-haven assets, such as bonds, gold and currencies like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, a return to a more traditional trading pattern that gave some investors solace. For several days last week, those assets fell along with stocks, a sign that markets were coming under severe strain.

"We're not at a turning point yet, we're still seeing a crisis in markets. But, there are signs that some of the stress may be easing," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank. He pointed to efforts central banks, including the Federal Reserve, made last week to calm markets.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 0.745%, according to Tradeweb, from 0.932% Friday, as investors sought the safety of government bonds. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

In Asia-Pacific, most stock benchmarks dropped. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell nearly 6% to levels last reached in 2012, despite the country's federal government rolling out a stimulus package of 66 billion Australian dollars ($38 billion). Indian shares plunged, triggering trading halts, with the S&P BSE Sensex index falling 13%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 bucked the downtrend, ending 2% higher. It had been closed Friday, when some other Asian markets had rallied. Shares in SoftBank Group, a major index constituent, soared on plans to sell up to Yen4.5 trillion ($41 billion) of assets to buy back shares and redeem debt.

