Airbus Trades Down After Scrapping Dividend, Withdrawing 2020 Guidance

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE traded down on Monday after the European plane maker scrapped its 2019 dividend and withdrew its 2020 guidance as it faces the coronavirus pandemic.

At 1132 GMT, shares at Airbus were down 4.3% at EUR61.14 after plunging more than 12% in early trading.

The aerospace giant announced Monday measures to increase its liquidity in order to safeguard its business. The company decided to scrap its 2019 dividend of 1.80 euros a share ($1.92), which represents a total cash value of EUR1.4 billion, and said it has secured a new credit facility of EUR15 billion. Airbus also said that it has suspended the voluntary top up in pension funding.

Thanks to the new measures, the company now has roughly EUR30 billion in available cash compared with EUR20 billion previously, it said.

Citi estimates that the liquidity resources are roughly equivalent to nine months of Airbus's total commercial costs, which include the supply chain.

"Although contractually, Airbus could cut maybe two-thirds of its annual costs-what it buys from suppliers-, thus extending the liquidity to roughly 27 months or further, as a going concern, it may also need to help its supply chain and potentially extend some vendor financing to its customers," the bank said.

"Operational scenarios, including measures to minimise cash requirements, have been identified and will be activated depending on the further development of the pandemic," Airbus said.

Airbus has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance due to extreme market volatility.

