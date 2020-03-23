U.S. Stock-Index Futures and Global Equities Rise After Fed Move

By Joanne Chiu

U.S. stock-index futures and global equities rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its assistance to the American economy, saying it would back lending to businesses and buy essentially unlimited amounts of government debt.

S&P 500 futures gained nearly 2% in Tuesday morning trading in Hong Kong, suggesting U.S. shares could rise later Tuesday. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.6%, while indexes in New Zealand and South Korea advanced more than 2% and Japan's Nikkei 225 gained more than 3.9%.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 3% after U.S. lawmakers failed for a second day to pass a rescue package to ease the blow from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. stocks, however, pared earlier losses and investors took some solace from the Fed's measures.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 16,000, with more than 367,000 confirmed cases. Cases in the U.S. alone grew 10-fold to cross 41,000 from a week earlier, as more state governors ordered residents to stay home. Meanwhile, the U.K. joined other European countries in lockdown under a raft of restrictions from the government.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which is seen as a haven, was little changed. The yield on the note, which moves in the opposite direction of its price, rose about 0.032 percentage point to 0.799%, according to Tradeweb.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.8% to $29.81 a barrel. Crude prices have plunged on worries about reduced demand and a price war between major oil producers.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2020 21:32 ET (01:32 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.