Senate Resumes Talks After Blocking Coronavirus Rescue Package — 3rd Update

By Siobhan Hughes and Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- The Senate was working to overcome differences on a rescue package totaling at least $1.6 trillion, one day after failing to muster enough votes to take up GOP-written legislation aimed at easing the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

A redo of the procedural vote was planned for Monday afternoon, though it looked set to fail unless negotiators reached a breakthrough on the package.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) met on Monday morning, after speaking in the middle of the night to find a way around the impasse, which turned on Democratic concerns that the legislation would help businesses more than the public.

Emerging from the morning meeting, Mr. Mnuchin told reporters: "We knocked off a bunch of things on the list already and we're closing out issues." The contents of the mammoth package were in flux, with Republicans claiming that Democrats were trying to insert unrelated priorities favoring renewable energy and unions, and Democrats taking to the floor to push for direct aid to states, which was omitted from the prior version of the bill.

"We are very close to reaching a deal," said Mr. Schumer on the Senate floor shortly after noon. "Our goal is to reach a deal today. We are hopeful and confident that we'll meet that goal."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said the Democrats were holding up the bill and that it was "time to get with the program."

U.S. stocks traded lower Monday after the Federal Reserve unveiled a major expansion of lending programs designed to keep credit markets functioning. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes registered their worst weeks since October 2008.

The version of the legislation that failed on Sunday would provide $350 billion for small business loans that may be forgiven if firms use them to keep workers on payroll and $500 billion to allow the Treasury secretary to make loans, loan guarantees or investments to support businesses, states or municipalities. The measure also includes money to expand unemployment benefits, which one Democratic aide estimated would cost more than $200 billion, and direct payments to households that an outside group has estimated could total $300 billion. Another $242 billion includes additional appropriations, including some money for hospitals and protective gear.

For individual Americans, the centerpiece of the bill is a measure that would provide a one-time payment of $1,200 per person and $500 per child, with the payments cut off at a certain income level. The measure would also expand unemployment benefits, providing for 39 weeks of assistance, up from the 26 weeks that most states offer.

Among the most controversial items is the $500 billion designated to help distressed businesses, either by making loans directly or backstopping any losses in lending facilities launched or expanded by the Federal Reserve. Of the total, about $75 billion would go directly to distressed industries such as air carriers and equipment suppliers, with the rest available via the Federal Reserve. Democrats worry that the money, under the control of the Treasury secretary, could become a political tool to reward favored companies, given that President Trump has openly expressed support for particular industries like the cruise industry. Democrats also want to set stricter conditions on the financial aid, including to encourage companies to retain workers.

"It's not a slush fund," Mr. Mnuchin said on Fox Business Network. "It's a mechanism that we can use working with the Federal Reserve that will provide another $4 trillion of potential liquidity into the market."

The Trump administration is touting the program as a mechanism to inject $4 trillion into the economy, but analysts are skeptical. The Trump administration is assuming that any $1 in capital from the Treasury could result in $10 of lending from the Federal Reserve, but analysts have said the money may not go as far if the loan facilities support assets that are sustaining greater losses, which is likely.

"I don't know how you can get $4 trillion out of $425 billion, especially when it's going to troubled assets," said Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at money manager Guggenheim Partners LLC.

The package includes $75 billion for hospitals, an amount that Democrats had deemed insufficient. It included no direct aid for states, which have requested $150 billion.

Any measure would still need to clear the Democratic-controlled House. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said Sunday House Democrats planned to introduce their own legislation, saying there were big differences between what her caucus wanted and what Republican were proposing. Should the two chambers each attempt to pass their own legislation first and then negotiate, it could significantly lengthen the time it takes Congress to pass a bill.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, in an address on the pandemic from his Wilmington, Del., home, said Monday the legislation should be focused on "workers, and families and small businesses."

"No-string corporate bailouts makes no sense," the former vice president said, pointing to Democratic criticism that the bill that failed to advance in a procedural vote in the Senate Sunday night would have allowed corporations to continue stock buybacks and boost executive pay with insufficient conditions attached.

--Ken Thomas and Kate Davidson contributed to this article.

Write to Siobhan Hughes at siobhan.hughes@wsj.com and Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2020 13:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.