U.S. Stock Rout Deepens in Broad Shift to Safety

By Caitlin Ostroff, Joanne Chiu and Caitlin McCabe

The global market selloff that plunged the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market continued at a furious pace Thursday, as investors absorbed news of a travel ban between the U.S. and Europe and fear over the impact of the coronavirus continued.

The S&P 500 shed more than 7% shortly after the opening bell, plunging the index into bear market territory and triggering a 15-minute halt in trading. The drop marked the second time this week that a rarely-used circuit breaker was triggered.

The circuit breaker did little to calm jittery investors, with stocks continuing their sharp declines shortly after trading resumed around 9:50 a.m. In recent trading, the Dow industrials had shed more than 2,000 points, falling 9.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 8.5%, deepening its morning losses. The S&P 500 was down 8.6%.

The steep drops Thursday morning followed a tumultuous night and early morning, forcing futures tied to all three U.S. stock indexes down to their maximum allowed decline of 5%.

Wednesday night brought a dizzying amount of new information about the economic fallout from coronavirus. President Trump announced a 30-day ban on most travel from Europe to the U.S., the National Basketball Association suspended its season indefinitely, and an increasing number of colleges suspended classes.

"Last night we had so many things hitting us all at the same time," said Tim Courtney, chief investment officer of Exencial Wealth Advisors. "With so many larger organizations and larger pieces of the economy now change, it looks like life is going to be different for the next 30 or 60 days."

"It's hitting home now in a way that it wasn't a few days ago," he said.

Outside of the U.S., losses were broad. European equities also fell, with the Stoxx Europe 600 shedding 9.7, putting the pan-continental gauge on course for its worst one-day performance on record.

"Markets simply don't know what the next steps are in terms of the virus spread," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald. "We will see a dip in global growth in Q1 and Q2 and all the fiscal stimulus out there can't avoid that."

The Cboe Volatility Index, a closely watched measure of turbulence in the U.S. equity market, rose to its highest since December 2008.

In a sign of the depth of anxiety roiling markets, investors rushed back into the safety of U.S. government bonds. The yield on 10-year Treasurys fell to 0.692%, from 0.817% Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

Corporate debt markets took another hit Thursday with investors selling down bank debt and companies' bonds. The cost of buying protection against default in European and U.S. investment grade and riskier debt jumped, as did the cost of protecting financial debt in Europe.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 6.4% to $33.54 a barrel, reflecting concerns about lower demand for jet fuel and other types of energy.

The prospects for global growth had already dimmed in recent weeks: IHS Markit pared its forecast for this year to 1.7%, saying this week that it expects zero growth in the eurozone, a contraction in Japan and expansion of just 4.3% in China this year. Other economists said it is almost impossible to gauge the impact of the virus on the economy as the containment measures are taking the world into uncharted territory.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic as disruptions to daily life ricocheted around the globe. Italy ordered all restaurants and bars, and most stores, to close as it races to contain the worst outbreak outside China.

"Drastic containment strategies," such as those introduced by the U.S. and Italy, are likely to hurt economic activity and business operations, said Daryl Liew, head of portfolio management at REYL Singapore.

The Chicago trading floor of CME Group will be closed at the end of Friday to limit the spread of the virus, the exchange operator said. No cases have been reported on the floor, and CME Group didn't announce a reopening date.

Benchmarks in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan and South Korea also fell to multiyear lows, while crude-oil prices dropped.

Airlines and cruise line operators were among the hardest hit. Ahead of the opening bell in New York, American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines Holdings each dropped over 15%. Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival were also among the worst performers in premarket trading.

In Europe, stocks of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines and Air France-KLM SA declined.

Some investors were disappointed Mr. Trump didn't clearly articulate details of how he planned to get an economic stimulus package through Congress and the lack of coordination between the federal government and the Federal Reserve.

"What you really need is confidence building," said Hani Redha, a London-based multiasset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. "That comes from giving detailed communication to the market about what they're seeing and doing to develop the sense there's a comprehensive approach."

European bank stocks sank again Thursday as concerns rose over the lenders' exposure to companies at the forefront of the crisis.

The U.K.'s Barclays, Germany's Deutsche Bank and ING Groep from the Netherlands fell. Commerzbank and Spain's Banco Santander also dropped. Analysts flagged worries over the falling value of corporate bonds and bank debt in the lenders' liquid asset portfolios, adding another source of stress to their financial health.

The European Central Bank joined policy makers in the U.S. and U.K. in enacting measures aimed at offsetting the impact of coronavirus. On Thursday, the ECB kept interest rates on hold but said it would increase bond purchases and offer cheap loans for banks.

"We know the ECB is fairly constrained compared to the Fed or the Bank of England, but this is a step in the right direction" said Thanos Vamvakidis, head of G-10 foreign exchange strategy at Bank of America. "The monetary policy tools are very blunt."

In Tokyo, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 4.4% to enter a bear market, a measurement defined as a retreat of more than 20% from a recent peak.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200, whose performance is heavily influenced by financial and natural-resources stocks, fell 7.4% to its lowest in more than three years.

Markets are likely to remain volatile, Paul Sandhu, the Asia-Pacific head of multiasset quant solutions and client advisory for BNP Paribas Asset Management in Hong Kong, said. "The fear coming off from the coronavirus is going to be something that continues over the next few weeks at least, " he said.

Suryatapa Bhattacharya contributed to this article.

