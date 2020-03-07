What's News: Business & Finance — WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 7, 2020).

Financial markets and economic forecasters are warning of rising risks for the U.S. and global economy, which were improving before the coronavirus spread around the world.

Yields on U.S. government bonds fell to new lows and stocks dropped after a better-than-expected jobs report failed to assuage growing investor fear over the epidemic.

Crude prices logged their worst day since the financial crisis after Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree on production cuts.

Boeing's engineering mistakes and "culture of concealment," coupled with insufficient federal safety oversight, led to two 737 MAX crashes, House investigators said in a report.

AT&T is working with the Justice Department as the government considers whether to bring an antitrust case against Google.

U.K. investigators are examining visits by Barclays CEO Staley to Epstein's private Caribbean island.

Chipotle founder Ells is leaving the company. CEO Niccol will take on the additional title of chairman.

