Bonds Extend Rally as Stocks Fall

Market upheaval intensified Friday as stocks and oil prices tumbled, while investors seeking shelter in haven assets pushed the yield on long-term U.S. government bonds to unprecedented levels.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 0.7% for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 585 points, or 2.2%, in afternoon trading.

The blue-chip index was down more than 890 points shortly after the opening bell, before paring some of its losses. It is on track for a modest weekly gain, following a rally at the beginning of this week.

The S&P 500 dropped 3% Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 3.3%. If the S&P's drop continues through Friday's close, it would mark the first time since December 2008 that the broad-based index has had five consecutive moves -- higher or lower -- of at least 2%.

Nearly every major market has swung this week as fears over the spread of coronavirus took hold, prompting wildly varying assessments of its impact on the global economy and corporate earnings. Cases of the coronavirus topped 100,000 globally on Friday, and the virus has killed more than 3,400 people. Stocks were at record highs less than a month ago.

This week's turbulence came despite the Federal Reserve slashing its main interest rate by half a percentage point on Tuesday, its first emergency rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis. The failure of the Fed's move to staunch the market bleeding shows that central banks are ill-equipped to handle the economic fallout of coronavirus, said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

"The Fed cutting rates by 25 or even 50 basis points doesn't create a vaccine," Ms. Sonders said. "It doesn't stop people from canceling their vacations."

Investors may now shift their focus to hopes that government spending will blunt the epidemic's impact. But President Trump and White House officials have said they don't see an immediate need to craft a broader fiscal-policy response because the U.S. economy has been faring well.

Friday's monthly jobs report showed employers added more positions than expected in February. The report's impact on markets was muted because most companies reported their employee headcounts before cases linked to the virus rose in the U.S.

"It demonstrates that the labor market continues to be strong," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. "But folks are more curious about future jobs reports and what they show of the coronavirus impacts, especially in leisure and hospitality."

Some investors have seized upon the sell-off as a buying opportunity this week.

Thomas Hayes, chairman of investment-management firm Great Hill Capital, said his firm had bought stock of "high-quality" companies that appeared cheap, such as American Express and Pfizer. Great Hill is also considering investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises, whose share price has fallen more than 50% year-to-date.

Mr. Hayes expects a rebound in the broader market as well.

"If you look 12 to 18 months out, this will all be a distant memory," he said.

Declining oil prices added to the market turmoil Friday, with futures on Brent crude, the global benchmark, falling 9% to $45.48 a barrel, on track for their lowest settle in more than two years. At a meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna, Saudi Arabia was unable to convince Russia to join its plan for deeper production cuts to prop up the price of oil.

Falling oil prices clobbered energy stocks. Energy was the worst-performing sector of the S&P 500 on Friday, falling 5.8%. Shares of Exxon Mobil tumbled 4.5%, weighing on the Dow.

Investors snapped up government bonds on worries about the economic impact of coronavirus. The yield on 10-year Treasurys fell to 0.739%, after earlier notching a record intraday low of 0.695%. It settled Thursday at 0.924%. The yield on the 30-year benchmark dropped to 1.258%.

The Treasury market has moved beyond simply anticipating further Fed rate cuts, according to Victor Yong, an interest-rate strategist at UOB Bank in Singapore.

"Looking at the recent price behavior, it is no longer about pricing in the Fed cut," he said. "This is a flight to quality first."

Futures markets suggest the Fed's key rate is likely to be in a range of just 0.25% to 0.5% by the end of April. That would be just 0.25 percentage points higher than the near-zero level that held from the depths of the global financial crisis until December 2015.

Gold, another popular refuge in times of financial distress, had its best week since 2011. Futures on the precious metal gained $4.40 a troy ounce, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,670.80 on Friday. They were up 6.8% for the week.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gauge dropped 3.7% to its lowest level since August. Asia's major equity benchmarks closed lower, with the Shanghai Composite Index losing 1.2%.

Brent oil futures have declined more than 30% so far this year as fallout from coronavirus has hammered global energy demand. OPEC had suggested Thursday that its members reduce output by 1 million barrels a day, and that Russia and its allies pare by 500,000 barrels. The failure to reach a deal on Friday sent crude sliding.

Russia's reluctance to join OPEC in production cuts is a "big disappointment," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Nordic financial services firm SEB.

"It creates downside risk and much less clarity," Mr. Schieldrop said. "There's also the risk that OPEC members will not cut at all if Russia and cooperating countries don't join in."

The ICE Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. dollar against a basket of six major currencies, dropped 0.4% Friday.

Friday's U.S. jobs report showed employers added 273,000 jobs in February and the jobless rate was 3.5%. Wages increased 3% from a year earlier, in line with recent months. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast job growth of 175,000, an unemployment rate of 3.5% and wage growth of 3%.

Meanwhile, the trade deficit narrowed to a seasonally adjusted $45.34 billion in January, the Commerce Department said, as trade flows with the rest of the world slowed during a month when coronavirus's impact became more pronounced in China. Economists surveyed by the Journal had expected a deficit of $46 billion.

