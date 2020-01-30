Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc 4th -2

------ ------ ----- ---- ------ ------ --- 3,457 4,224 5,786 -40 Cash flow from operating activities 15,311 14,617 +5 ------ ------ ----- ---- ------ ------ --- Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements 4,017 4,271 6,597 -39 (Reference I) 14,828 16,281 -9 ------ ------ ----- ---- ------ ------ --- Cash capital expenditure (Reference 1,323 894 1,262 C)(3) 4,299 3,819 ------ ------ ----- ------ ------ 1,602 2,303 1,350 Capital investment (Reference C) 6,706 4,259 ------ ------ ----- ------ ------ Liquids production available for 161 166 213 -25 sale (thousand b/d) 156 214 -27 Natural gas production available 4,578 4,586 4,442 +3 for sale (million scf/d) 4,442 4,311 +3 ------ ------ ----- ---- ------ ------ --- Total production available for 950 957 979 -3 sale (thousand boe/d) 922 957 -4 LNG liquefaction volumes (million 9.21 8.95 8.78 +5 tonnes) 35.55 34.32 +4 ------ ------ ----- ---- ------ ------ --- 20.09 18.90 17.39 +16 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 74.45 71.21 +5 ------ ------ ----- ---- ------ ------ --- (1.) IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". (2.) Q4 on Q4 change. (3.) With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). (4.) With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised. Fourth quarter identified items primarily reflected a charge of $508 million related to impairments and negative movements in deferred tax positions of $292 million, both mainly in Australia, partly offset by gains of $718 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items primarily reflected lower realised LNG, oil and gas prices as well as higher operating expenses and depreciation, partly offset by stronger contributions from LNG, gas and power trading and optimisation. Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, total production decreased mainly due to the transfer of the Salym asset into the Upstream segment and divestments, largely offset by field ramp-ups in Australia and Trinidad and Tobago. LNG liquefaction volumes increased mainly as a result of additional capacity from the Prelude floating LNG facility and the Elba LNG facility compared with the fourth quarter 2018. Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower cash inflows related to commodity derivatives as well as lower cash earnings. Full year identified items included impairments and write-offs of $1,021 million, mainly in Australia and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as negative movements in deferred tax positions of $282 million in Australia. These were partly offset by gains of $787 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and a gain of $203 million on a sale of assets in Australia. Compared with the full year 2018, Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items were impacted by lower realised oil, LNG and gas prices, higher operating expenses, and lower liquids production volumes, partly offset by significantly stronger contributions from LNG trading and optimisation. Compared with the full year 2018, total production was impacted by divestments and the transfer of the Salym asset into the Upstream segment, partly offset by production from field ramp-ups in Australia and Trinidad and Tobago. LNG liquefaction volumes were higher in comparison with the full year 2018 because of the additional volumes due to increased feedgas availability and new LNG capacity from the Prelude floating LNG facility and Elba LNG, partly offset by divestments. Compared with the full year 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements decreased mainly due to lower cash inflows related to commodity derivatives as well as lower cash earnings. UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Full year Q4 Q3 2019(1) 2019(1) Q4 2018 %(2) 2019(1) 2018 % --------- --------- -------- ---- ---------------------------------------- --------- -------- (787 ) 1,722 1,601 -149 Segment earnings 4,195 6,798 -38 Of which: Identified items (Reference (1,564) 815 (280 ) A) (549 ) 23 778 907 1,881 -59 Earnings excluding identified items 4,744 6,775 -30 ------ ------- ----- ---- ------ ------ --- 4,185 4,448 6,869 -39 Cash flow from operating activities 19,528 22,661 -14 ------ ------- ----- ---- ------ ------ --- Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements 4,998 4,722 5,149 -3 (Reference I) 20,488 21,917 -7 ------ ------- ----- ---- ------ ------ --- Cash capital expenditure (Reference 2,795 2,639 3,636 C)(3) 10,277 12,582 ------ ------- ----- ------ ------ 3,186 2,452 3,986 Capital investment (Reference C) 11,075 12,785 ------ ------- ----- ------ ------ Liquids production available for 1,773 1,705 1,672 +6 sale (thousand b/d) 1,720 1,589 +8 Natural gas production available 6,027 5,224 6,593 -9 for sale (million scf/d) 5,935 6,494 -9 ------ ------- ----- ---- ------ ------ --- Total production available for 2,813 2,606 2,809 -- sale (thousand boe/d) 2,743 2,709 +1 ------ ------- ----- ---- ------ ------ --- (1.) IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". (2.) Q4 on Q4 change. (3.) With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). (4.) With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised. Fourth quarter identified items primarily reflected a charge of $1,647 million related to impairments, mainly in unconventional gas assets in the US. Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, Upstream earnings excluding identified items included negative movements in deferred tax positions, higher provisions related to restoration and decommissioning obligations, lower realised oil and gas prices, as well as higher well write-offs, mainly in Albania. These were partly offset by higher sales volumes associated with the timing of liftings. Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, total production remained largely unchanged, mainly as field ramp-ups in the Permian, Gulf of Mexico and Santos basin were offset by the impact of divestments and field decline. Excluding portfolio impacts, production was 3% higher than in the same quarter a year ago. Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower cash earnings, largely offset by lower tax payments. Full year identified items reflected a charge of $1,930 million related to impairments, primarily in unconventional gas assets in the US and a drilling rig joint venture, partly offset by a gain of $1,609 million on sale of assets, mainly in Denmark and the US Gulf of Mexico. Compared with the full year 2018, Upstream earnings excluding identified items reflected lower realised oil and gas prices, higher depreciation as well as higher well write-offs, partly offset by higher sales volumes associated with the timing of liftings. Compared with the full year 2018, total production increased by 1%, mainly due to field ramp-ups in North America and Brazil as well as the transfer of the Salym asset from the Integrated Gas segment, partly

