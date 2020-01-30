Skip to Content
Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc 4th -2-

------     ------     -----    ----                                            ------     ------    --- 
3,457      4,224      5,786    -40   Cash flow from operating activities       15,311     14,617    +5 
------     ------     -----    ----                                            ------     ------    --- 
                                     Cash flow from operating activities 
                                      excluding working capital movements 
4,017      4,271      6,597    -39    (Reference I)                            14,828     16,281    -9 
------     ------     -----    ----                                            ------     ------    --- 
                                     Cash capital expenditure (Reference 
1,323      894        1,262           C)(3)                                    4,299      3,819 
------     ------     -----                                                    ------     ------ 
1,602      2,303      1,350          Capital investment (Reference C)          6,706      4,259 
------     ------     -----                                                    ------     ------ 
                                     Liquids production available for 
161        166        213      -25    sale (thousand b/d)                      156        214       -27 
                                     Natural gas production available 
4,578      4,586      4,442    +3     for sale (million scf/d)                 4,442      4,311     +3 
------     ------     -----    ----                                            ------     ------    --- 
                                     Total production available for 
950        957        979      -3     sale (thousand boe/d)                    922        957       -4 
                                     LNG liquefaction volumes (million 
9.21       8.95       8.78     +5     tonnes)                                  35.55      34.32     +4 
------     ------     -----    ----                                            ------     ------    --- 
20.09      18.90      17.39    +16   LNG sales volumes (million tonnes)        74.45      71.21     +5 
------     ------     -----    ----                                            ------     ------    --- 
 
   (1.) IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 
"Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 
 
   (2.) Q4 on Q4 change. 
 
   (3.) With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced 
as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). 
 
   (4.) With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see 
Reference C). Comparative information has been revised. 
 
   Fourth quarter identified items primarily reflected a charge of $508 
million related to impairments and negative movements in deferred tax 
positions of $292 million, both mainly in Australia, partly offset by 
gains of $718 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity 
derivatives. 
 
   Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, Integrated Gas earnings excluding 
identified items primarily reflected lower realised LNG, oil and gas 
prices as well as higher operating expenses and depreciation, partly 
offset by stronger contributions from LNG, gas and power trading and 
optimisation. 
 
   Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, total production decreased mainly 
due to the transfer of the Salym asset into the Upstream segment and 
divestments, largely offset by field ramp-ups in Australia and Trinidad 
and Tobago. LNG liquefaction volumes increased mainly as a result of 
additional capacity from the Prelude floating LNG facility and the Elba 
LNG facility compared with the fourth quarter 2018. 
 
   Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, cash flow from operating 
activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower 
cash inflows related to commodity derivatives as well as lower cash 
earnings. 
 
   Full year identified items included impairments and write-offs of $1,021 
million, mainly in Australia and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as 
negative movements in deferred tax positions of $282 million in 
Australia. These were partly offset by gains of $787 million related to 
the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and a gain of $203 
million on a sale of assets in Australia. 
 
   Compared with the full year 2018, Integrated Gas earnings excluding 
identified items were impacted by lower realised oil, LNG and gas prices, 
higher operating expenses, and lower liquids production volumes, partly 
offset by significantly stronger contributions from LNG trading and 
optimisation. 
 
   Compared with the full year 2018, total production was impacted by 
divestments and the transfer of the Salym asset into the Upstream 
segment, partly offset by production from field ramp-ups in Australia 
and Trinidad and Tobago. LNG liquefaction volumes were higher in 
comparison with the full year 2018 because of the additional volumes due 
to increased feedgas availability and new LNG capacity from the Prelude 
floating LNG facility and Elba LNG, partly offset by divestments. 
 
   Compared with the full year 2018, cash flow from operating activities 
excluding working capital movements decreased mainly due to lower cash 
inflows related to commodity derivatives as well as lower cash earnings. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
UPSTREAM 
  Quarters                            $ million                                 Full year 
Q4         Q3 
2019(1)    2019(1)    Q4 2018   %(2)                                            2019(1)    2018    % 
---------  ---------  --------  ----  ----------------------------------------  ---------  -------- 
(787  )    1,722      1,601     -149  Segment earnings                          4,195      6,798     -38 
                                         Of which: Identified items (Reference 
(1,564)    815        (280 )              A)                                    (549  )    23 
778        907        1,881     -59   Earnings excluding identified items       4,744      6,775     -30 
------     -------    -----     ----                                            ------     ------    --- 
4,185      4,448      6,869     -39   Cash flow from operating activities       19,528     22,661    -14 
------     -------    -----     ----                                            ------     ------    --- 
                                      Cash flow from operating activities 
                                       excluding working capital movements 
4,998      4,722      5,149     -3     (Reference I)                            20,488     21,917    -7 
------     -------    -----     ----                                            ------     ------    --- 
                                      Cash capital expenditure (Reference 
2,795      2,639      3,636            C)(3)                                    10,277     12,582 
------     -------    -----                                                     ------     ------ 
3,186      2,452      3,986           Capital investment (Reference C)          11,075     12,785 
------     -------    -----                                                     ------     ------ 
                                      Liquids production available for 
1,773      1,705      1,672     +6     sale (thousand b/d)                      1,720      1,589     +8 
                                      Natural gas production available 
6,027      5,224      6,593     -9     for sale (million scf/d)                 5,935      6,494     -9 
------     -------    -----     ----                                            ------     ------    --- 
                                      Total production available for 
2,813      2,606      2,809     --     sale (thousand boe/d)                    2,743      2,709     +1 
------     -------    -----     ----                                            ------     ------    --- 
 
   (1.) IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 
"Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 
 
   (2.) Q4 on Q4 change. 
 
   (3.) With effect from 2019, Cash capital expenditure has been introduced 
as a capital spent performance measure (see Reference C). 
 
   (4.) With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see 
Reference C). Comparative information has been revised. 
 
   Fourth quarter identified items primarily reflected a charge of $1,647 
million related to impairments, mainly in unconventional gas assets in 
the US. 
 
   Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, Upstream earnings excluding 
identified items included negative movements in deferred tax positions, 
higher provisions related to restoration and decommissioning obligations, 
lower realised oil and gas prices, as well as higher well write-offs, 
mainly in Albania. These were partly offset by higher sales volumes 
associated with the timing of liftings. 
 
   Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, total production remained largely 
unchanged, mainly as field ramp-ups in the Permian, Gulf of Mexico and 
Santos basin were offset by the impact of divestments and field decline. 
Excluding portfolio impacts, production was 3% higher than in the same 
quarter a year ago. 
 
   Compared with the fourth quarter 2018, cash flow from operating 
activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower 
cash earnings, largely offset by lower tax payments. 
 
   Full year identified items reflected a charge of $1,930 million related 
to impairments, primarily in unconventional gas assets in the US and a 
drilling rig joint venture, partly offset by a gain of $1,609 million on 
sale of assets, mainly in Denmark and the US Gulf of Mexico. 
 
   Compared with the full year 2018, Upstream earnings excluding identified 
items reflected lower realised oil and gas prices, higher depreciation 
as well as higher well write-offs, partly offset by higher sales volumes 
associated with the timing of liftings. 
 
   Compared with the full year 2018, total production increased by 1%, 
mainly due to field ramp-ups in North America and Brazil as well as the 
transfer of the Salym asset from the Integrated Gas segment, partly

