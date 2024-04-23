IGN Opens Ticket Sales and Confirms First Wave of Partners For First-Ever IGN Live

IGN Partnership with TikTok Brings IGN Live Creator Experience to Fans Across the Globe

Three-Day Live Show To Debut At MAGIC BOX @ THE REEF in Downtown Los Angeles June 7-9, 2024

Get Tickets Now At ign.com/live

IGN, one of the world’s leading games and entertainment media brands boasting over 25 years of content leadership for gaming and entertainment enthusiasts around the globe, will transform L.A.’s Magic Box @ The Reef into the ultimate experience for a diverse community of pop culture fans of all ages. IGN Live, will unite the best of gaming and entertainment for a multi-day stage show for those in attendance, which will simultaneously be broadcast across IGN’s global network to its hundreds of millions of fans at home. The action-packed three-day show will be the first in-person event as part of IGN’s popular virtual event, Summer of Gaming, which attracted 190 million people across the globe in 2023 and will return for its fifth installment in June. IGN Live will take place among downtown L.A.’s skyscrapers and artsy boroughs from June 7-9, 2024. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to charity.

IGN Live attendees can watch the multi-day stage show unfold in front of them, which will feature first-looks and reveals of brand new games, movies and shows, interviews, celebrity panels, and more from leading publishers, studios, and developers across gaming and entertainment. IGN Live partners will include: Amazon Games, Atari, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., Crunchyroll, Giant Skull, indie.io, Lenovo Legion, Netflix, Null Games, PM Studios, S-GAME, Squanch Games, Square Enix, Tripwire Interactive, and others to be announced soon.

In addition, attendees can see their favorite IGN shows live - such as Podcast Beyond!, and Game Scoop - and even get the chance to play video games with a variety of IGN hosts in the Arcade Hall and gaming lounges.

As part of the event, IGN and TikTok are partnering to launch TikTok Creator Studio @ IGN Live, a mixture of play area, performance opportunity, and content creation studio where influencers and content creators can make social content in real time, bringing the IGN Live experience to fans on TikTok.

IGN and the All-New 2025 Toyota Camry are partnering to create lounges throughout IGN Live where fans can change gears and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the show floor to relax, unwind, and play a selection of games.

Yael Prough, President of IGN Entertainment said: “IGN Live represents a fresh, content-led approach to in-person experiences that celebrate the rich, diverse worlds of games, entertainment, tech, and pop culture. Magic Box reflects the originality and fun we’re bringing to fandoms over the world through IGN Live, both on the ground and through our livestream.”

Tickets are available now at ign.com/live. VIP three-day passes cost $60 and include a gift bag worth $50 featuring an exclusive t-shirt, hat and other goodies, priority access, and reserved screening room seating among other perks. Single-day tickets cost $25. IGN Plus members can claim a coupon code for $10 off all tickets.

IGN Live will also stream across IGN, YouTube, console and mobile apps, connected TV services and all of IGN's social media profiles. Confirmed exhibitors, event schedules and other details will be announced in the coming weeks.

For exhibitor inquiries, contact live@ign.com.

BOOK TICKETS: Tickets are available now at ign.com/live. For group bookings or corporate inquiries please contact live@ign.com.

IGN Entertainment is one of the leading Internet media companies focused on video games and entertainment. Part of Ziff Davis, Inc., IGN reaches more than 360 million monthly users around the world, and is followed by more than 58MM social and YouTube followers. With an extremely engaged audience, watching over 350MM minutes of content monthly. IGN also publishes daily content on 36 platforms including TikTok, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat Discover. Established in 1996, IGN is headquartered in Los Angeles. IGN content is localized in 20 languages and 110 countries and hosted on websites and native applications on mobile, connected TV, and Xbox and PlayStation platforms. For more information, visit www.IGN.com and follow @IGN on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Media Contact: K2PR for IGN | 310.701.7773/ k2@kkimballpr.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423079105/en/