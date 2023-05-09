Humble 2022 Social Impact Report Highlights Record Breaking Year with $33 Million Raised for 10,000+ Charities

Furthering its mission to be a force for good, Humble generated $20 million in aid for Ukrainians in 2022 as part of its focus on health, disaster relief, equity, education and climate

Humble, the digital retailer and game publisher on a mission to be a force for good in the world, has released its 2022 Social Impact Report, marking a record-breaking year with $33 million raised for more than 10,000 charities alongside its partners and passionate community. In a momentous year for giving back, Humble’s Stand with Ukraine all-for-charity bundle, which featured more than 100 pieces of digital content and games, raised more than $20 million for Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee (IRC), International Medical Corps and Direct Relief, making it the company’s most successful charitable initiative to date. Over the last several years, Humble has worked alongside partners, charities and fan communities in five key social impact areas aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including health and well-being, crisis and disaster relief, equity and inclusion, quality education, and climate change and sustainability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006120/en/

Humble 2022 Social Impact Report Snapshot (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read Humble’s 2022 Social Impact Report here:

“Our ultimate mission at Humble is to be a force for good, so the ability to give back is woven into every aspect of our business,” said Kamini Tiwari, vice president of social impact at Humble. “We could not be more proud of the Humble community—more than 12 million people worldwide—which has helped raise more than $240 million in support of the many causes that are important to them. There’s still a tremendous amount of work to be done across the key sectors of health, disaster relief, equity, education and climate, and we’re honored to work alongside some of the leading charitable organizations in the world to help create meaningful change.”

Humble has remained committed to connecting the community with charities supporting five priority social impact pillars:

Promotion of Health and Well-being: Humble directed a big percentage of its total impact funds in 2022 toward charities including Active Minds, No Kid Hungry, The Global FoodBanking Network, charity:water, Starlight Children's Foundation, SpecialEffect, Child’s Play and more whose work directly helped people survive—whether from disease, food and water insecurity, mental health, or other challenges.

Humble directed a big percentage of its total impact funds in 2022 toward charities including Active Minds, No Kid Hungry, The Global FoodBanking Network, charity:water, Starlight Children's Foundation, SpecialEffect, Child’s Play and more whose work directly helped people survive—whether from disease, food and water insecurity, mental health, or other challenges. Leaning in During Times of Crisis: Collaborating with International Rescue Committee, Razom for Ukraine, Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Save the Children, World Central Kitchen and many others, Humble helped bring aid to those in need as humanitarian crises unfolded around the world, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the heavy rains that devastated Jackson, Mississippi’s already struggling water infrastructure.

Collaborating with International Rescue Committee, Razom for Ukraine, Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Save the Children, World Central Kitchen and many others, Humble helped bring aid to those in need as humanitarian crises unfolded around the world, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the heavy rains that devastated Jackson, Mississippi’s already struggling water infrastructure. Fighting for Fairness and Equity : Humble worked with companies including The Legal Defense Fund, ACLU, The Trevor Project, Women Who Code, National Coalition Against Censorship and more doing the hard work of breaking down barriers and caring for those affected by unfair policies or practices.

: Humble worked with companies including The Legal Defense Fund, ACLU, The Trevor Project, Women Who Code, National Coalition Against Censorship and more doing the hard work of breaking down barriers and caring for those affected by unfair policies or practices. Providing Access to Knowledge: Humble contributed to organizations including Lotus Outreach International, First Book, Gameheads, Girls Who Code, Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund and more to empower individuals and communities with self-sufficiency rooted in knowledge and marketable skills.

Humble contributed to organizations including Lotus Outreach International, First Book, Gameheads, Girls Who Code, Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund and more to empower individuals and communities with self-sufficiency rooted in knowledge and marketable skills. Taking on Global Warming: Working with Oceana; Trees, Water & People; Whale and Dolphin Conservation; One Tree Planted and more, Humble has remained committed to helping organizations across the ecological spectrum working to protect oceans and the environment and make the world a better place.

More Than $240 Million Raised Since 2010

Humble was founded in 2010 out of the desire to mobilize the goodwill of online communities in support of people and causes in need and has since raised more than $240 million for thousands of charitable organizations around the world. As a digital store, game publisher, and membership service, Humble partners with content providers and charities to offer digital content and product bundles to consumers, directing a portion of nearly every sale to charity.

A pioneer in gaming, Humble connects charities with its community through a number of innovative products that allow players to donate the proceeds from their purchases. On many of Humble’s products, players can allocate part of their purchase to the charity of their choice. In addition to ongoing opportunities to give back through digital purchases and the Humble Choice membership program, Humble also curates special all-for-charity digital content bundles where 100% of the proceeds goes to a charitable initiative. These special events are employed in moments of extraordinary circumstances, like the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, to bring in substantial funding quickly.

In recognition of its work, Humble was recently nominated for a Gold Halo Award by Engage for Good. For more information about Humble visit: https://www.humblebundle.com/charity

About Humble:

Humble was founded in 2010 with the mission to mobilize the goodwill of online communities in support of people and causes in need. As a digital store, game publisher, and membership service, Humble partners with content providers and charities to offer digital content and product bundles to consumers, directing a portion of nearly every sale to charity.

Humble has raised more than $240 million for thousands of charitable organizations around the world. For additional information visit: https://www.humblebundle.com

Chase Colasonno from 47 communications on behalf of Humble

humble@fortyseven.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006120/en/