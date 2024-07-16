Health eCareers Announces Launch of 'Vital Signs'

New career-focused magazine helps employers, educators, and brands reach nurses nationwide.

Vital Signs is the only national career magazine exclusively for nurses. This free, quarterly magazine provides unique content on various topics, including career transitions, educational opportunities, professional advancement, emerging technologies, and more. Vital Signs delivers timely resources to help nurses throughout their career journey with insights on finding jobs, financial advice, information on nursing licensure, educational advancement, and more.

"Every article included in Vital Signs is written by nurses, for nurses. This means that nurses are top-of-mind for all of the content in every issue," said Stephanie Davis, managing editor of Vital Signs.

Reaching nearly three million nurses nationwide, Vital Signs provides employers, educators, or anyone looking to reach nurses about their products or services access to one of the largest nursing audiences available anywhere.

"Health eCareers' client success and marketing teams are committed to ensuring the success of those who serve the nursing community as well as the nurses within it," said Greg Chang, managing director of Health eCareers. "A post and pray strategy no longer works to attract top talent in today's competitive market-whether you're filling vacant positions at a health system, hospital, or clinic; trying to reach the next generation of nursing students; or needing to cut through the clutter and showcase your brand. We've created Vital Signs to make your job easier."

Health eCareers provides organizations with one of the most competitive rates in the market when they place an ad in Vital Signs.

"Advertising in Vital Signs provides national exposure, reaching an estimated 3 million nurses, with engaging content for nurses and nursing students that will support them throughout their careers," said Mike Wright, senior vice president of sales at Health eCareers. "There's no need to pay multiple times to reach only a portion of nurses in individual states. With Vital Signs, your ads are delivered to nurses' inboxes coast-to-coast, helping you broaden your reach."

Health eCareers's mission is to be the leading healthcare recruitment network with resources for career advancement and provide innovative technology and marketing solutions that connect healthcare professionals, associations, employers, educational institutions, and other partners.

Learn more about Vital Signs and connect with our team at https://www.healthecareers.com/career-resources/vital-signs.

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers brings physicians, surgeons, nurses, nurse practitioners, PAs, and CRNAs together for jobs and career resources in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that need top talent. The organization serves allied health professionals and is part of the Everyday Health Group.

To learn more, please visit healthecareers.com or check out Health eCareers on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

