Castle Connolly and GLMA Release Castle Connolly Top LGBTQ+ Doctors 2023

For the first time, list recognizes 64 leading LGBTQ+ doctors in the nation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Castle Connolly, in partnership with GLMA - the leading association of LGBTQ+ and allied health professionals, today announced the release of Castle Connolly Top LGBTQ+ Doctors 2023. It's the first time Castle Connolly has recognized exceptional doctors within the LGBTQ+ community who have demonstrated outstanding expertise, patient care, and contributions to the field of healthcare. There are 64 doctors represented, across 22 states and 34 specialties.









The new distinction is part of Castle Connolly's Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative designed to honor top clinicians and enable patients to find Castle Connolly Top Doctors who have shared backgrounds and experiences. As part of this initiative, Castle Connolly surveyed its current Top Doctors (top 7% of physicians in the U.S., all nominated by peers), to share information about their race/ethnicity, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

"Being an LGBTQ+ physician adds a powerful dimension to their ability to serve patients because LGBTQ+ doctors embody visibility and representation, inspiring hope and confidence in their patients," says Alex Sheldon, Executive Director of GLMA. "Having health professionals who understand the unique health needs of LGBTQ+ communities first hand is invaluable for fostering trust and achieving better health outcomes. Their visible presence challenges societal norms, breaks down barriers, and inspires future generations of LGBTQ+ physicians, creating a transformative ripple effect within the medical field."

The LGBTQ+ population in the United States faces several significant health inequities, including barriers to accessing healthcare due to discrimination by healthcare providers, disrespectful treatment, and concerns about confidentiality, as well as higher risk for mental health issues resulting from stigma and prejudice. In order to combat these inequities, it is essential for LGBTQ+ patients to find affirming and compassionate health care providers and environments.

"We are extremely proud to present the Top LGBTQ+ Doctors list as a valuable resource for LGBTQ+ patients seeking quality care," said Steve Leibforth, Managing Director, Castle Connolly. "By highlighting these exceptional LGBTQ+ physicians, we aim to empower patients to find providers who not only possess medical excellence but also understand the unique needs and challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community."

All Castle Connolly Top LGBTQ+ Doctors are nominated by their peers, and then the Castle Connolly research team evaluates important criteria, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills and outcomes data (where available).

Additional 2023 recognitions from Castle Connolly's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiative include:

