AI will not replace the advisor’s judgement—but it may change the advisor’s edge. As clients expect faster answers, sharper communication, and more personalised guidance, the real question is not how powerful AI is, but how advisors can use it to become more responsive, better informed, and more scalable without sounding generic or losing trust. The discussion will focus on the practical shifts already underway: where AI can reduce low-value work, strengthen client conversations, improve portfolio communication, and create more time for judgement-led advice. It will also address the boundaries that matter—data privacy, compliance, accuracy, and fiduciary responsibility - so advisors can separate useful adoption from costly experimentation.