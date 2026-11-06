About the webinar
Join us for our Australian Equity Market Outlook & Our Top Picks: Q1 2027 webinar with Mathew Hodge, Regional Director of Equity Research, and Lochlan Halloway, Senior Market Strategist, as they explore where the opportunities and risks sit as we head into the new year.
Higher interest rates, stubborn inflation and a softer jobs market have made investors nervous. Small caps have borne the brunt of this, sold off heavily over the last year while investors retreat to the index heavyweights. But the safe harbour isn't cheap. Bank share prices leave very little room for error, and the valuations of most big miners look stretched even though commodity prices have cooled.
Drawing on Morningstar's latest equity research, Mathew and Lochlan will weigh what's already priced in, and where we see the most attractive opportunities across the broader market, including small cap picks.
In this session, we will cover:
- Which sectors offer the deepest discounts, and where the risks are
- How rates, inflation and oil are shaping the 2027 earnings outlook
- Our inaugural Small Cap Pick List
- Live Q&A with our analysts
Date & Time
Tuesday 15 December | 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. (Sydney time)
Presenters
- Mathew, Hodge, CFA, Regional Director, Equity Research, ANZ
- Lochlan Halloway, CFA, Senior Market Strategist, Equity Research
All Morningstar webinars are CPD accredited.