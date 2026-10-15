How Will AI Affect Engineering and Construction Companies?

Investor concerns have largely centered on whether AI could disrupt the traditional billable-hour model that underpins much of the engineering industry. At the same time, enthusiasm around AI infrastructure investment has boosted expectations for firms positioned to benefit from growing demand for data centers, power infrastructure, and related projects.

According to Morningstar Equity Research, the most important question is not whether AI will improve productivity. Instead, the key question is who ultimately captures the economic benefits of those productivity gains.

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