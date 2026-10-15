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How Will AI Affect Engineering and Construction Companies?
Investor concerns have largely centered on whether AI could disrupt the traditional billable-hour model that underpins much of the engineering industry. At the same time, enthusiasm around AI infrastructure investment has boosted expectations for firms positioned to benefit from growing demand for data centers, power infrastructure, and related projects.
According to Morningstar Equity Research, the most important question is not whether AI will improve productivity. Instead, the key question is who ultimately captures the economic benefits of those productivity gains.
Our latest report, "Is AI a Double-Edged Sword for Engineering and Construction Firms?" has detailed company analysis, valuation implications, modeling assumptions, and Morningstar's complete framework for evaluating AI's impact on engineering and construction firms. Download your copy to access it all.
Why AI Has Created Winners and Losers Across Engineering and Construction
AI has affected engineering and construction firms in very different ways.
Fears of automation have weighed on engineering-focused companies whose work is more vulnerable to technological disruption. At the same time, engineering, procurement, and construction firms have benefited from investor enthusiasm surrounding AI-related infrastructure spending and data center development.
Morningstar believes the market's diverging views reflect two competing narratives:
- AI could automate portions of engineering and design work.
- AI could drive significant growth through investment in data centers and supporting infrastructure.
Engineering Automation Risk Versus AI Infrastructure Buildout Opportunity
The Billable-Hour Model Faces a New Challenge
The bear case for engineering firms centers on the industry's traditional billable-hour revenue model.
If AI makes engineers more efficient, fewer hours may be required to complete projects. While that could improve margins by reducing labor costs, it could also create a revenue headwind if clients are unwilling to continue paying for the same number of billable hours.
Morningstar refers to this as an AI efficiency trap.
In this scenario, productivity improvements create cost savings but may also reduce revenue associated with billable hours. The ultimate outcome depends on whether engineering firms can preserve pricing power, shift toward alternative contract structures, or otherwise retain a portion of the value generated by AI.
Morningstar does not view the threat as existential. Engineers continue to provide expertise and help ensure regulatory and safety compliance, particularly in mission-critical end markets. However, uncertainty surrounding pricing models and future client expectations remains a significant question for the industry.
History Suggests the Industry May Adapt Rather Than Disappear
AI is not the first technological advancement to raise concerns about the future of engineering work.
Over the past several decades, technologies such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM), and global offshoring have significantly improved engineering productivity. These innovations reduced the time required to perform certain tasks and prompted concerns that efficiency gains would eventually reduce demand for engineers.
Yet the number of engineers continued to increase.
According to Morningstar, technological advances often expanded project scopes, increased complexity, improved safety standards, and enabled engineers to work on a greater number of projects. As a result, productivity improvements did not eliminate demand for engineering expertise.
The report suggests AI could follow a similar pattern. While some routine tasks may become more automated, engineering firms may adapt by focusing on increasingly complex and higher-value work.
AI Could Create Significant Opportunities
While much of the discussion focuses on disruption, Morningstar also sees meaningful growth opportunities tied to AI. The most significant opportunity is the infrastructure required to support AI technologies.
The report highlights growth potential across:
- Data centers
- Power generation
- Electrical transmission and distribution
- Semiconductor facilities
- Water infrastructure
- Mining and other supporting projects
Although direct data center exposure remains relatively small for many engineering firms today, Morningstar expects the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem to become an increasingly important source of demand over time.
The firm forecasts data center electricity consumption to increase dramatically between 2025 and 2030 as AI workloads and cloud computing demand continue to expand. That growth is expected to require significant investment in new infrastructure.
Not All Firms Face the Same AI Risk
Morningstar believes AI-related risk varies considerably across engineering and construction firms. Several factors that may influence how vulnerable a company is to AI-driven disruption, including:
- Nature of the work performed
- Contract structure
- Exposure to mission-critical end markets
- Participation in AI-related infrastructure investment
- Proprietary AI capabilities and data sets
Engineering-focused firms generally face greater disruption risk because their work is more susceptible to automation. In contrast, physical construction work is considered less vulnerable.
The report also notes that firms with greater exposure to mission-critical end markets such as nuclear power, life sciences, and semiconductors may benefit from additional protection because human expertise, regulatory oversight, and legal accountability remain essential.
The Most Important Question Investors Still Cannot Answer
Despite increasing attention on AI's impact, Morningstar believes the industry's most important question remains unresolved:
Who Will Capture the Productivity Gains?
If engineering firms are able to retain a meaningful share of AI-driven efficiency gains, profitability could improve significantly. If competitive pressures force companies to pass those savings through to clients, the long-term benefits may be more limited.
Morningstar currently expects engineering firms to capture a portion of AI-related savings in the near term. Over the long run, however, the firm expects AI solutions to become increasingly commoditized, leading a larger share of productivity gains to be passed along to customers.
The answer to this question will ultimately determine whether AI becomes a net positive or net negative for many engineering firms.
The Main Takeaway about AI and Engineering
Artificial intelligence is poised to reshape engineering and construction firms, but Morningstar does not view AI as an existential threat to the industry. Engineers continue to provide expertise, judgment, and regulatory accountability that remain critical across many end markets.
At the same time, AI introduces legitimate questions about productivity, pricing, and the future of the billable-hour model. It also creates significant opportunities through increased demand for data centers, power infrastructure, semiconductors, water projects, and other AI-related investments.
For investors, the most important issue may not be how much productivity AI delivers, but who ultimately captures the gains.
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