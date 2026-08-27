ESG Regulation Year-End Review & What to Expect in 2026

Over the past five years, many developments have shaped the sustainable finance framework. As with any new framework, regulatory requirements started off casting a broad net, but standards have begun to narrow in on decision-critical information for investors and other stakeholders.

One development aimed to address concern about greenwashing with stricter rules around the naming of fund products. Fund managers in the United Kingdom had until May 21, 2025, to comply with new guidance from the European Securities and Markets Authority, meant to ensure products using ESG-related terms in fund names matched the investment objective of those products. As a result, hundreds of funds dropped or added ESG terms to their names to better reflect their investment holdings.

Regulatory bodies have also refocused on materiality when it comes to sustainable investments. The International Sustainability Standards Board drafted standards for climate and sustainability disclosures in 2023. The ISSB published proposed amendments to those standards in 2025 with the intent of making it less challenging for companies to implement the standards.