Long-Term Flows Rebound in June

Note: This is an excerpt from the Morningstar Direct U.S. Asset Flows Commentary for December 2018. The full report can be downloaded here.

Long-term open-end funds and exchange-traded funds rebounded with $46 billion in June inflows after experiencing nearly $2 billion in outflows in May. Long-term flows were strong during 2019's first half overall, totaling $224 billion, slightly ahead of $219 billion in 2018's first half. Money market funds collected a solid $37 billion in June and took in more during the second quarter than long-term funds, $111 billion versus $93 billion.

Passive funds--across all category groups--had their best month year to date, collecting nearly $69 billion in June. Active funds lost about $22.5 billion to outflows. Overall, passive funds' market share is now close to 40%, up from 37.4% 12 months ago.

Other key takeaways: