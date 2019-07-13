The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Heats Up

Earnings season kicks into high gear next week, as some of the largest publicly traded banks, technology companies, healthcare companies, and other firms are expected to report their quarterly earnings. They include Citigroup (C) on Monday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) on Tuesday, Bank of America (BAC), Netflix (NFLX), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Wednesday, Microsoft (MSFT), UnitedHealth (UN) , and SAP (SAP) on Thursday, and American Express (AXP), BlackRock (BLK), and Schlumberger (SLB) on Friday.

Citigroup, Netflix, Abbott Laboratories, SAP, and Schlumberger currently receive narrow Morningstar Economic Moat Ratings, while the other firms named here are currently rated as wide-moat firms. A narrow moat rating means that Morningstar analysts believe a firm has competitive advantages that should persist for at least a decade, while a wide moat rating means analysts believe a company has advantages that should persist for 20 years or more.