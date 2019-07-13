Dividend All-Stars, Bond-Fund Performance, and Cannabis Stocks

3.1% That was the return of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index in the second quarter--its highest quarterly gain in more than seven years. We take a look at how bond funds did during the quarter.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research.

2011

That's the year we introduced the Morningstar Analyst Rating. Jeff Ptak walks through some changes we'll be making to our methodology later this year.

11

That's how many new dividend stocks were added to the Morningstar Dividend Yield Index last month. We take a look at these dividend all-stars.

$169

That's our fair value estimate of Caterpillar (CAT), which we think is the best-run company in the heavy-equipment market.

25%

That's our estimated compound growth rate for recreational cannabis. We've begun to cover several cannabis companies, some of which are undervalued today.

5 and 7

That's how many funds whose Analyst Ratings were upgraded or downgraded, respectively, in June. We also began rating 28 new strategies last month.

2019

This is the last year that people who are reaching full retirement age (age 66) can use this clever Social Security claiming maneuver.

$0

That's how much Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced (VTMFX) has paid out in capital gains since its 1994 start. It's one of our favorite tax-friendly funds.

9% to 12%

That's how much Christine Benz's model bucket portfolios for retirees have returned this year. She reviews what worked, what didn't, and any changes that she has made to her portfolios this year.

Access all recent articles and videos in our archive.

Most Popular Articles

A 7-Step Midyear Portfolio Review

32 Undervalued Stocks

U.S. Morningstar Analyst Rating Changes to Highlight for June

11 Dividend All-Stars

13 Stocks You Think You Should Sell but Shouldn't

Most Popular Videos

3 Great Funds Having a Lousy Year

Why This Is a Pivotal Year for Claiming Social Security

A Blackstone Hedge Fund in a Mutual Fund Form

How to Plan and Pay for Long-Term Care

6 Midyear Picks for Dividend-Seekers

Most Requested Stock Quotes

Apple

AT&T

Amazon.com

CVS Health

Microsoft

Most Requested Fund Quotes

Vanguard 500 Index

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth

Fidelity Contrafund

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

Fidelity 500 Index

Most Requested ETF Quotes

SPDR S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF