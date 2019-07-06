Undervalued Stocks, Quarter-End Coverage, and Dividend Picks

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research.

4% The median stock in our coverage universe trades that much below fair value as of midyear . Energy remains the most undervalued sector, and we’re seeing compelling opportunities among the consumer cyclical sectors, too.

32

That’s how many undervalued stock picks our analysts have pulled together in their quarter-end reports.

4.6%

That’s how much the mid-cap growth category gained in the second quarter, which was the best return among the domestic equity Morningstar Style Box categories.

Nearly $272,000

That’s how much you’d have today if you’d invested $100,000 in a good balanced fund a decade ago. Given the fine returns we’ve experienced during the past decade, Christine Benz suggests that investors avoid these four pitfalls.

10

That’s how many members comprise Dodge & Cox Stock’s (DODGX) investment committee. They’ve done an excellent job steering this contrarian gem.

6.26%

That’s the dividend yield on AT&T (T), one of six of our favorite stock ideas for dividend investors at midyear.

7

That’s how many steps are in Christine Benz’s midyear portfolio review.

8.7% vs. 7.8%

That’s the annualized return of emerging-markets stocks and emerging-markets bonds, respectively, during the past 15 years. Despite the slight return edge, John Rekenthaler suggests that developing-markets bonds may be the better investment.

$98

That’s our fair value estimate on Nike (NKE). We think the company’s growth is on track.

About 14%

That’s the return of the MSCI EAFE Index. We take a look at international-stock fund performance in the second quarter.

$92

That’s our fair value estimate of CVS Health (CVS), which is among our top picks in the healthcare sector this quarter.

4

That’s how many easy ways there are to cut back on portfolio risk.